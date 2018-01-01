Welcome to Chiemsee
The towns of Prien am Chiemsee and, about 5km south, Bernau am Chiemsee (both on the Munich–Salzburg rail line) are good bases for exploring the lake. Of the two towns, Prien is by far the larger and livelier. If you're day tripping to Herrenchiemsee, conveniently interconnecting transport is available. To explore further, you'll probably need a set of wheels.
Top experiences in Chiemsee
Food and drink
Chiemsee activities
Herrenchiemsee Palace Rail Trip from Munich
Escape from Munich to Herreninsel, a tranquil island in Chiemsee Lake that is home to the stunning Herrenchiemsee Palace. Built in the 19th century by King Ludwig II, this royal landmark sits amid picturesque Bavarian scenery of majestic lakes and mountains. With elegant gardens, walkways and ornate interiors of gold, glass and porcelain, this palace reflects pure opulence. Some even say that many of its features, like the vast Hall of Mirrors, surpass that of the Palace of Versailles.The grand architecture of Herrenchiemsee was a pinnacle of King Ludwig's mad ambitions of building fairy-tale palaces in Bavaria. His eccentric and troubled personality is exemplified through the celebrated elevated dining table, which could be lowered through the floor to the kitchen below so that the reclusive king did not have to see his servants. The palace is currently running a Bavarian State Exhibition, offering a behind-the-scenes insight into King Ludwig II's time there. Entrance fees to the palace and the exhibition are not included. A supplement of eight euros (per person) is payable direct. Not included in the price and payable direct is also the cost of the boat journey, approx. eleven euros (per person). This train and boat trip from Munich includes another Chiemsee island destination – the petite island of Fraueninsel, with origins dating back 1,300 years. You will have free time to explore both islands and indulge in their rich history.On this complete day trip by train, you will have one of the most unique and breathtaking experiences in Germany.
Private King Ludwig Tour to Herrenchiemsee Castle from Salzburg
After picking you up from your hotel, or any other agreed pickup point within the city area of Salzburg we will drive you in our comfortable vehicle to Bavaria and continue the drive to the Chiemsee, one of the biggest lakes in Bavaria with two islands (the men's and the female's island). On the man's island you will enjoy the palace of Herrenchiemsee where you will see the palace of Herrenchiemsee (King Ludwig wanted to create here a copy of the palace of Versailles) the King Ludwig's palace. During the 6h tour you will enjoy the area of Herrenchiemsee, the island and take a boat ride back. During the 8h tour you will have the possibility to visit also the female's island and see the town of Traunstein, Reit im Winkl and drive by the village of Bad Reichenhall. On the way back we will show you the Bavarian mountains, the nice valleys, nature, rivers and lakes and bring you back to the city of Salzburg.