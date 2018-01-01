Herrenchiemsee Palace Rail Trip from Munich

Escape from Munich to Herreninsel, a tranquil island in Chiemsee Lake that is home to the stunning Herrenchiemsee Palace. Built in the 19th century by King Ludwig II, this royal landmark sits amid picturesque Bavarian scenery of majestic lakes and mountains. With elegant gardens, walkways and ornate interiors of gold, glass and porcelain, this palace reflects pure opulence. Some even say that many of its features, like the vast Hall of Mirrors, surpass that of the Palace of Versailles.The grand architecture of Herrenchiemsee was a pinnacle of King Ludwig's mad ambitions of building fairy-tale palaces in Bavaria. His eccentric and troubled personality is exemplified through the celebrated elevated dining table, which could be lowered through the floor to the kitchen below so that the reclusive king did not have to see his servants. The palace is currently running a Bavarian State Exhibition, offering a behind-the-scenes insight into King Ludwig II's time there. Entrance fees to the palace and the exhibition are not included. A supplement of eight euros (per person) is payable direct. Not included in the price and payable direct is also the cost of the boat journey, approx. eleven euros (per person). This train and boat trip from Munich includes another Chiemsee island destination – the petite island of Fraueninsel, with origins dating back 1,300 years. You will have free time to explore both islands and indulge in their rich history.On this complete day trip by train, you will have one of the most unique and breathtaking experiences in Germany.