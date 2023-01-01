Albrecht-Dürer-Haus

Dürer, Germany’s most famous Renaissance draughtsperson, lived and worked at this site from 1509 until his death in 1528. Enjoy the slightly OTT multimedia show then embark on an audioguide tour of the four-storey house narrated by ‘Agnes’, Dürer's wife. Highlights are the hands-on demonstrations in the recreated studio and print shop on the 3rd floor and, in the attic, a gallery featuring copies and originals of Dürer’s work. The museum gift shop across the street is a source of original, highbrow souvenirs.