The Historischer Kunstbunker is a climate-controlled bomb shelter deep under the Burgberg that was used to protect art treasures during WWII. Priceless masterpieces by Albrecht Dürer, sculptor Veit Stoss and Martin Behaim, the maker of a bafflingly accurate 15th-century globe, were kept safe here from the Allied bombs raining down on the city. The 75-minute tour tells the story of how the bunker was created from old beer cellars long before the war began and which treasures were kept safe down there.