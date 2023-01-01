The Historischer Kunstbunker is a climate-controlled bomb shelter deep under the Burgberg that was used to protect art treasures during WWII. Priceless masterpieces by Albrecht Dürer, sculptor Veit Stoss and Martin Behaim, the maker of a bafflingly accurate 15th-century globe, were kept safe here from the Allied bombs raining down on the city. The 75-minute tour tells the story of how the bunker was created from old beer cellars long before the war began and which treasures were kept safe down there.
Historischer Kunstbunker
Nuremberg
