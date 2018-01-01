Beer Brewing History Self-Drive Tour from Wiesbaden to Regensburg including Wuerzburg and Nuremberg with NurembergCard

Your journey begins in Wiesbaden, known more for its wine than its beer but a good place to learn all about the history of beer brewing. Spend your first night in a 3-star superior hotel including buffet breakfast and also enjoy free entrance to the Casino in Wiesbaden.The next day will bring you on to Würzburg with its Marienberg Fortress. The city is also home to three breweries, including one within the monastery. If you want to find out how important beer is for the people of Würzburg, take a look into their history and the infamous beer riots. These happened as a result of the citizens of Würzburg revolting against an increase in the price of beer. Spend an overnight stay in a 3-star hotel in Wurzburg including breakfast buffet and also enjoy a 3-course dinner the hotel restaurant (drinks not included) in Wurzburg.Your next stop is Nuremberg where you will spend an overnight stay in a 4-star hotel in including a complimentary welcome drink and buffet breakfast. Enjoy also a 3-course dinner for two in the hotel restaurant (drinks not included). Nurembergers like to call their city the home of red beer – but there are differing opinions about this. As you visit this historic city, you can make your mind up for yourself as to the origin of red beer. You will also be able to enjoy the offering of the NurembergCard (included in your package), which also includes ticket for all public transport routes.On your last day, you will visit Regensburg. There is even more to learn about beer here. If the rumors are to be believed, it was here that the purity laws were first set out on paper. Enjoy an overnight stay in a 3-star hotel in Regensburg including buffet breakfast and a 3-course dinner in the hotel restaurant (including glass of sparkling wine).