Welcome to Regensburg
Top experiences in Regensburg
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Regensburg activities
Regensburg Rail Day Trip from Munich
Meet your guide at Munich Central Station and board your train to Regensburg. Your journey takes roughly 1.5 hours, and as you travel, your guide will talk to you about Regensburg and its history.Standing on the Danube River and once a Roman settlement, Regensburg was the first capital of Bavaria, and flourished between the 11th and 13th centuries with trading links that reached as far as Venice and Kiev. Learn how some of the city’s Roman, Romanesque and Gothic architecture still stands, and how in 2006, its medieval center became a UNESCO World Heritage site.On arrival, set off into Regensburg Old Town (Altstadt) for a guided walking tour of its historical highlights, pretty squares and narrow, cobbled lanes.As you stroll, listen to your guide share interesting historical insights about the landmarks. See magnificent Regensburg Cathedral (Dom St Peter), the finest Gothic building in Bavaria, and admire its richly carved exterior and stunning medieval stained glass windows. Walk to the 16-arched Stone Bridge, one of Regensburg’s showpieces, and enjoy the views of the Danube from this 12th-century structure as you learn how it became a model for bridge-building across Europe.See the Historic Sausage Kitchen (Wurstkuchl) with its outdoor tables and discover how this quaint spot also dates to the 12th century, when workers on the cathedral and bridge feasted on sausages sold here. After your tour, enjoy up to three hours to explore at your leisure, aided by a free map from your guide. Perhaps have lunch at the Sausage Kitchen (own expense) and stroll the winding streets to see more of Regensburg’s landmarks. Stop by at the city’s other medieval churches, view its Roman relics or visit the Adler Pharmacy to see its original 17th-century interior.When the time comes, rejoin your guide and travel back to Munich station, where your tour ends.
Beer Brewing History Self-Drive Tour from Wiesbaden to Regensburg including Wuerzburg and Nuremberg with NurembergCard
Your journey begins in Wiesbaden, known more for its wine than its beer but a good place to learn all about the history of beer brewing. Spend your first night in a 3-star superior hotel including buffet breakfast and also enjoy free entrance to the Casino in Wiesbaden.The next day will bring you on to Würzburg with its Marienberg Fortress. The city is also home to three breweries, including one within the monastery. If you want to find out how important beer is for the people of Würzburg, take a look into their history and the infamous beer riots. These happened as a result of the citizens of Würzburg revolting against an increase in the price of beer. Spend an overnight stay in a 3-star hotel in Wurzburg including breakfast buffet and also enjoy a 3-course dinner the hotel restaurant (drinks not included) in Wurzburg.Your next stop is Nuremberg where you will spend an overnight stay in a 4-star hotel in including a complimentary welcome drink and buffet breakfast. Enjoy also a 3-course dinner for two in the hotel restaurant (drinks not included). Nurembergers like to call their city the home of red beer – but there are differing opinions about this. As you visit this historic city, you can make your mind up for yourself as to the origin of red beer. You will also be able to enjoy the offering of the NurembergCard (included in your package), which also includes ticket for all public transport routes.On your last day, you will visit Regensburg. There is even more to learn about beer here. If the rumors are to be believed, it was here that the purity laws were first set out on paper. Enjoy an overnight stay in a 3-star hotel in Regensburg including buffet breakfast and a 3-course dinner in the hotel restaurant (including glass of sparkling wine).
Illuminati Escape Game in Regensburg with an Actor
Make your way to the Challenge Room in Regensburg at a time of your choosing (making sure to arrive 15 minutes before your designated start time), then imagine you and your team have gone through a time portal. You've landed directly in the secret assembly hall of Adam Weishaupt, the founder of the Illuminati. Your goal is now to become a member of the order! The Master of the Illuminati is waiting for you, and will guide you to the room. Puzzling out the meaning of mysterious objects and encoded messages, your team of 4 to 10 people must use logic to connect the clues and solve the puzzles. Look everywhere, use your brains, work as a team and have fun. And in case you are lost, just ask the Master — Germany's first ever live actor in a challenge game. But hurry, the clock is ticking and you only have 60 minutes to win the game!
Private Transfer to Regensburg from Prague
Meet your English-speaking driver in the lobby of your Prague hotel and enjoy a private transfer to Regensburg in a private car, mini-van or limousine. No matter if you are traveling by yourself or with up to 6 people, your vehicle will clean and comfortable so you can kick back and enjoy the ride before arriving relaxed in Regensburg.Choose from Mercedes-Benz limousines E or S for 1 or 2 people and Mercedes Viano vans for 3 to 6 people. All limousine and mini-van vehicles are no older than 5 years, clean and equipped with air-conditioning.Your knowledgeable driver will pick you up at your central Prague hotel and will bring you safely to your Regensburg hotel.
Regensburg to Prague Private Transfer
Take a private car, mini-van or limousine transfer in a clean and comfortable vehicle from Regensburg to Prague. Enjoy a hotel pick up from your Regensburg hotel/address by your English-speaking driver, who will bring you safely to your hotel in Prague.Choose from Mercedes-Benz limousines E or S for 1 or 2 people and Mercedes Viano vans for 3 to 6 people. All limousine and mini-van vehicles are not older than 5 years, clean and equipped with air-conditioning.Your knowledgeable driver will pick you up at your Regensburg hotel/address and will bring you safely to Prague. Your private driver speaks English and will be happy to help you with any questions you may have.