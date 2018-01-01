Welcome to Nuremberg
For centuries, Nuremberg was the undeclared capital of the Holy Roman Empire and the preferred residence of most German kings, who kept their crown jewels here. Rich and stuffed with architectural wonders, it was also a magnet for famous artists, though the most famous of all, Albrecht Dürer, was actually born here. ‘Nuremberg shines throughout Germany like a sun among the moon and stars,’ gushed Martin Luther. By the 19th century, the city had become a powerhouse in Germany’s industrial revolution.
The Nazis saw a perfect stage for their activities in working class Nuremberg. It was here that the fanatical party rallies were held, the boycott of Jewish businesses began and the infamous Nuremberg Laws outlawing German citizenship for Jewish people were enacted. On 2 January 1945, Allied bombers reduced the city to landfill, killing 6000 people in the process.
After WWII the city was chosen as the site of the war crimes tribunal, now known as the Nuremberg Trials. Later, the painstaking reconstruction – using the original stone – of almost all the city’s main buildings, including the castle and old churches in the Altstadt, returned the city to some of its former glory.
Nuremberg activities
Nuremberg Day Trip from Munich
The locations of the iconic scenes captured in films such as Triumph of the Will - the rally grounds where Hitler addressed his multitudes, the astonishing Congress Hall, the entire region designed as a "new Rome" by the architect Albert Speer - are still largely intact. We'll take you there and tell you the story. You'll also see the other Nuremberg that locals are rightly proud of. The medieval fortifications of the striking old town, Gothic churches, colorful market places and hilltop castle of the old imperial city are as awe-inspiring today as ever. Nuremberg hosted the Imperial Diet (or parliament) of the Holy Roman Empire and was nominated an Imperial Free City by the Emperor Frederick II. It was a center of cultural vitality at the center of major imperial trade routes. It played a key role in the Reformation, and in the printing and scientific revolutions that shaped the modern world. It was home to one of Germany's oldest Jewish communities. The old rally grounds today host a major Documentation Center that maps all of this painful history in detailed clarity and represents evidence of Nuremberg's determination to come to terms with its past. Our expert English-speaking guide will accompany you on the pleasant 1.5 hour train journey from Munich and back again, giving you a comprehensive tour through this unique city.
Meet your guide in front of Nuremberg Station, and stroll around the city’s Old Town, admiring the pretty timber-framed houses and cobblestone streets clustered around Nuremberg Castle and the Hauptmarkt – the bustling central square. As you walk, hear tales of the city’s past – from bygone days as a center of the Holy Roman Empire to its days under the dark spell of the Nazis during the Third Reich.Nuremberg’s architecture beckons to its layered history, too, and many examples of the city’s different architectural styles are covered on your tour. Admire St Lawrence Church – rebuilt after World War II – and pass Schöner Brunnen, a replica of a 14th-century water feature that aptly translates as the ‘beautiful fountain.’ Walk around the medieval city walls, stop for photos outside Albrecht Dürer House and stroll through Nuremberg Castle’s Imperial courtyards. The next part of your tour involves a trip by the town’s efficient public transport – either by bus or train. Your ticket is included in your tour so simply hop aboard with your guide, and then disembark at the Nuremberg’s Nazi party rally grounds.Head inside and explore the grounds with your guide, seeing intriguing places like the half-finished Congress Hall – a gigantic building that Hitler planned to use for party meetings – and the Great Street that was designed purely for parades. Gaze at the largest Third Reich buildings where Hitler inspected members of the Schutzstaffel (the SS, the Nazi secret police). Your visit also includes entry to the Documentation Center (own expense), the large on-site museum that exhibits information on key wartime and post-war events like the Nuremberg Trials. If you want to spend longer at the Documentation Center, then finish your tour inside and browse the exhibitions independently. Alternatively, return to central Nuremberg by public transport with your guide, finishing your tour by the start point.
Board a first-class, luxury coach in Munich and drive 106 miles (approx. 169 km) north along the Rhine and Danube Rivers for an unforgettable day trip to Nuremberg. Listen as your knowledgeable guide reveals stories of Bavaria's second largest city, which now ranks among the world's safest towns.But it hasn’t always been so safe -- initially a beautiful medieval town and one of Germany's oldest Jewish communities, Nuremberg has been a center of politics for centuries. Learn about the city’s history of empires from your expert guide: often referred to as the unofficial birthplace and capital of the Holy Roman Empire, Nuremberg was also the preferred residence of German Emperors in the Middle Ages. When Adolf Hitler came to power, Nuremberg became the heart of Nazi rule, home to the Nazi leaders and center of anti-Semitic propaganda. As you tour the city, discover how at the end of WWII the city became famous for the Nuremberg trials of Nazi officials for war crimes and against humanity. Although bombed in WWII, the medieval city center’s buildings have been reconstructed and restored, replicating many medieval buildings using the original stones. Visit the old town and grab lunch at any of the many restaurants (own expense) before seeing the main sights of Nuremberg with your guide, such as St Lorenz church, the romantic half-timbered houses in the castle quarter, the majestic Nuremberg Castle and the impressive 3-mile (5-km) historic city wall from the 15th century.Should you visit Nuremberg between November 25th and December 24th, you may also visit the Nuremberg Christmas Markets (Christkindlesmarkt)! The Christmas Markets in Nuremberg feature nearly 200 beautiful wooden stalls decorated in red and white cloth and bearing handmade gifts and baked goods. Shop at leisure and sample the famous Nuremberg sausages before returning to Munich.
Meet your guide in front of the Nuremberg Station, and then set off on your stroll around the city’s Old Town. The walled city straddles the River Pegnitz and its pretty streetscape – with tall, timber-framed houses and cobblestone streets – makes for a scenic amble.While walking around Nuremberg Castle hear about the city’s past, learning about key events that took place on its streets. See sites where emperors were crowned and saints were buried, and then see where awe-inspiring works were painted at Albert Dürer House. Learn of the city’s dark Nazi legacy and hear tales of the chilling rallies that the city hosted during the days of the Third Reich.Nuremberg’s architecture beckons to its layered history, too, and many examples of the city’s different architectural styles are covered on your tour. Admire St Lawrence Church – rebuilt after World War II – and then stop for photos in front of Schöner Brunnen, a replica of a 14th-century water feature that that aptly translates as the ‘beautiful fountain.’ Walk around the medieval city walls and stroll through Nuremberg Castle’s Imperial courtyards.Your tour finishes in Hauptmarkt, the bustling central square that’s home to the annual Christkindlesmarkt. Hear of the world-famous Christmas market, which is held during the month of December, and then say your goodbyes to your guide.
Meet your private guide at your Nuremberg hotel, and stroll around the city’s Old Town, admiring the pretty timber-framed houses and cobblestone streets clustered around Nuremberg Castle and the Hauptmarkt – the bustling central square. As you walk your guide will talk to you about Nuremberg and also about the things that you want to see. The itinerary is tailored to your interests, so if there’s something you want to see more or less of, simply let your guide know! While walking, hear tales of the city’s past – from bygone days as a center of the Holy Roman Empire to its days under the dark spell of the Nazis during the Third Reich. Nuremberg’s architecture beckons to its layered history, too, and many examples of the city’s different architectural styles are covered on your tour. Admire St Lawrence Church – rebuilt after World War II – and pass Schöner Brunnen, a replica of a 14th-century water feature that aptly translates as the ‘beautiful fountain.’ Walk around the medieval city walls, stop for photos outside Albrecht Dürer House and stroll through Nuremberg Castle’s Imperial courtyards. After a break for lunch or a snack (own expense), board a public bus and travel to Nuremberg’s Nazi party rally grounds, a short journey away from the Old Town. Head inside and explore the grounds with your guide, seeing intriguing places like Luitpold Arena and the half-finished Congress Hall – a vast building that Hitler planned to use for party meetings. Gaze at the largest Third Reich buildings where Hitler inspected members of the Schutzstaffel (Nazi secret police), and then see where crowds once gathered on Great Street. You'll also visit the Documentation Center (own expense), the large on-site museum that exhibits information on key wartime and post-war events like the Nuremberg Trials. If you want to spend longer at the Documentation Center, then finish your tour inside and browse the exhibitions independently. Alternatively, return to your central Nuremberg hotel with your guide.
Start your day with a hotel pickup or alternatively, meet your guide at Munich Central Station and hop aboard your train to Nuremberg. Quicker than a journey by coach, your train ride lasts roughly 1.5-hours meaning you have more time to spend in the city itself. As you travel, your guide will talk to you about Nuremberg and also about the things that you want to see. Your itinerary is tailored to your interests, so if there’s something you want to see more or less of, simply let your guide know!On arrival, walk to the city’s Old Town and admire the pretty timber-framed houses and cobblestone streets clustered around Nuremberg Castle. Amble through the Hauptmarkt, the city’s bustling central square, and learn about Nuremberg’s past – from bygone days as a center of the Holy Roman Empire to its Third Reich days under the spell of the Nazis.The city’s architecture beckons to its layered history, too, and many examples of Nuremberg’s different architectural styles are covered on your tour. Admire St Lawrence Church and pass Schöner Brunnen, a replica of a 14th-century water feature that translates as the ‘beautiful fountain.’ Walk around the medieval city walls, stop for photos outside Albrecht Dürer House and stroll through Nuremberg Castle’s Imperial courtyards. After a break for lunch (own expense), continue your tour to Nuremberg Old Town by public transport, and then head inside the Nazi party rally grounds. See intriguing sites like Luitpold Arena, the half-finished Congress Hall and large Third Reich buildings where Hitler inspected members of the Schutzstaffel (Nazi secret police). Stop at Great Street to see where crowds once gathered, and then explore the Documentation Center (own expense) – an on-site museum that exhibits information on key wartime and post-war events like the Nuremberg Trials. Return to Nuremberg station by public transport with your guide, and then hop aboard your train. Your day trip finishes at Munich Central Station or back at your hotel.