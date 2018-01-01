Welcome to Garmisch-Partenkirchen
The towns of Garmisch and Partenkirchen were merged for the 1936 Winter Olympics and, to this day, host international skiing events. Each retains its own distinct character: Garmisch has a more 21st-century feel, while Partenkirchen has retained its old-world Alpine village vibe.
Garmisch-Partenkirchen also makes a handy base for excursions to Ludwig II’s palaces, including nearby Schloss Linderhof and the lesser-known Jagdschloss Schachen, as well as Oberammergau and even, at a push, Neuschwanstein and Hohenschwangau castles.
Top experiences in Garmisch-Partenkirchen
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Garmisch-Partenkirchen activities
A Full Day Private Tour of Neuschwanstein Castle
The tour begins at 8:30 am. at your hotel in Garmisch-Partenkirchen where you will ride in comfort to Neuschwanstein castle in our passenger van. Once at the castle ticketing area you will enjoy advance entry into the castle tour and limited to no waiting times. While making your way to the castle you will be regaled with the story of Ludwig's life and untimely death. After your tour of the castle interior the short walk to the passenger van will be filled with conspiracy theories and discussion about Ludwig's death.There will be a short drive to the village of Oberammergau where lunch will occur at your choice of venues before touring the village and learning the history. This amazing tour ends with a short stop at the Ettal Monastery and transportation back to your hotel or drop off point around 5:30 pm.
Munich Oktoberfest Tour: Skip-the-Line Access, Theresienwiese
Meet your guide at at the Munich main train station, next to track 12/13 next to the Starbucks Coffee Shop. Once everyone arrives you will make your way to the world famous Augustiner Keller Biergarten for your first beverage and snacks while your guide informs you of the history, culture, and beer of the Oktoberfest. Then you will make your way into what is considered to be the best beer festival in the world. Oktoberfest draws over seven million people each year so tickets sell out fast. Book yours early to avoid disappointment! Beat the queues and enjoy skip-the-line entry into the heart of the action. Follow your guide on a tour of the Theresienwiese, and gain insight into the history of Oktoberfest and Bavarian beer culture. Head into one of the thirteen major beer tents for your exclusive table. Take your reserved seat for lunch and enjoy all the beer you can drink with your choice of menu item for lunch. The best part of this tour is the service. You will never need to look for a beer or a waitress, because your guide will be on hand to order, serve, and handle the tipping for each and every beverage. Drink and dance to lively Bavarian music from the bands on stage and soak up the unique party atmosphere during your time slot inside the tent. Follow your guide out of the tent when it is time to leave. Use your knowledge of the fest grounds to enjoy the rest of the evening.
Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Zugspitze Mountain Private Alps Tour
The tour begins at 9am at the Garmisch-Partenkirchen main train station. Then it is off to an exciting cable car ride to the peak of the Zugspitze mountain. Standing at 2962 meters on a clear day visibility will include four countries. Plus the peak acts as the border between Austria and Germany giving you the opportunity to visit both. Lunch atop the mountain is a stunning experience that is followed by a cable car trip to the small glacier that sits in the bowl below. After touring the Zugspitze mountain, glacier, and Austria you will enjoy a fun filled afternoon tour of Garmisch-Partenkirchen village. Home to beautiful paintings, traditional Bavarian culture, and amazing history this small community is the perfect place to immerse yourself into the Bavarian Alpine culture.
Private Group Tour from Garmisch-Partenkirchen to Neuschwanstein and Linderhof Castle
At 9am, get picked up from your hotel in Garmisch-Partenkirchen by a comfortable minivan that can seat up to seven people. Drive for a half-hour through magnificent alpine scenery on the way to Linderhof Palace; "Mad" King Ludwig II’s rococo-style Bavarian hunting lodge, and final home. Opt to take a guided tour of the castle's interior for an additional cost, or just explore the grounds and gardens before continuing your journey to Neuschwanstein Castle. Arrive at Neuschwanstein – Walt Disney's inspiration for Sleeping Beauty's castle – and bypass any waiting crowds with your skip-the-line entry ticket. Explore the grounds and the castle on your own, or take an optional castle tour. Have some free time in the nearby Hohenschwangau village to have lunch and do a little shopping.This family-friendly tour is just your group of up to seven people and your private guide, so you'll have plenty of opportunity to ask about local history, culture, and any other questions you may have. The tour concludes around 6pm when you're dropped back off at your hotel in Garmisch-Partenkirchen; or in Fuessen if you prefer.
5-Night in Oberammergau including Cable car ride to the Laber Mountain during Christmas or New Year
Enjoy the Christmas or New Year's time in Oberammergau and the Bavarian atmosphere at Turmwirt Hotel with its newly furbished rooms. Start the day with a delicious buffet breakfast, be spoiled at the hotel and have a special trip up to Laber mountain by cable car. A spectacular view around to the Upper Bavarian landscape awaits you with its surrounding Bavarian alps. Enjoy a nice cup of coffee, a non alcoholic drink or a local brewed beer (at own expense) up Laber mountain and spend extra time to explore the city of Oberammergau with its beautiful sights, like the famous passion play theater, on your own afterwards. Take some time to visit the nearby Christmas markets in Garmisch, Murnau, Bad Tölz, Innsbruck or Munich and enjoy the Christmas time or New Year's in Oberammergau. Your hotel is located near by King Ludwig's castles Linderhof and Neuschwanstein as well as the church in the meadow (Wieskirche) or the monastery Ettal.
A Day at Swarovski Crystal World and Innsbruck from Garmisch-Partenkirchen
After a beautiful drive down to Innsbruck the day, begin this full-day tour with a stop at the Ambras Castle where the largest collection of Baroque Armor waits for you to admire. Next stop is downtown Innsbruck for a tour of the city center along with the Hofkirche, Golden Dachl, and plenty more. After an amazing meal at one of Innsbruck's amazing restaurants, make your way out to Swarovski Crystal World and Museum located just outside the city of Innsbruck for a tour and opportunity for shopping before going back to Garmisch-Partenkirchen.