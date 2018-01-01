Munich Oktoberfest Tour: Skip-the-Line Access, Theresienwiese

Meet your guide at at the Munich main train station, next to track 12/13 next to the Starbucks Coffee Shop. Once everyone arrives you will make your way to the world famous Augustiner Keller Biergarten for your first beverage and snacks while your guide informs you of the history, culture, and beer of the Oktoberfest. Then you will make your way into what is considered to be the best beer festival in the world. Oktoberfest draws over seven million people each year so tickets sell out fast. Book yours early to avoid disappointment! Beat the queues and enjoy skip-the-line entry into the heart of the action. Follow your guide on a tour of the Theresienwiese, and gain insight into the history of Oktoberfest and Bavarian beer culture. Head into one of the thirteen major beer tents for your exclusive table. Take your reserved seat for lunch and enjoy all the beer you can drink with your choice of menu item for lunch. The best part of this tour is the service. You will never need to look for a beer or a waitress, because your guide will be on hand to order, serve, and handle the tipping for each and every beverage. Drink and dance to lively Bavarian music from the bands on stage and soak up the unique party atmosphere during your time slot inside the tent. Follow your guide out of the tent when it is time to leave. Use your knowledge of the fest grounds to enjoy the rest of the evening.