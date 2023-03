North of the Hauptbahnhof, the main venue for Bayreuth’s annual Wagner Festival is the Festspielhaus, constructed in 1872 with King Ludwig II’s backing. The structure was specially designed to accommodate Wagner’s massive theatrical sets, with three storeys of mechanical works hidden below stage. It's still one of the largest opera venues in the world. To see inside you must join the daily tour.

Take bus 305 to Am Festspielhaus.