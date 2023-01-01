Around 6km east of the centre lies the Eremitage, a lush park girding the Altes Schloss, the summer residence that belonged to 18th-century margrave Friedrich and his wife Wilhelmine. Visits to the palace are by guided tour only and take in the Chinese Mirror room where Countess Wilhelmine penned her memoirs. Also in the park is horseshoe-shaped Neues Schloss (not to be confused with the one in town), which centres on the amazing mosaic Sun Temple with gilded Apollo sculpture. Take bus 302 from the Hauptbahnhof.