Schloss Ehrenburg

The erstwhile residence of the Coburg dukes, Ehrenburg is a must for fans of the British monarchy – it was here that Prince Albert spent his childhood and Queen Victoria made several long visits. She stayed in a room with Germany’s first flushing toilet (1860, suitably illuminated) and the bed she slept in is still present. Another highlight is the splendid Riesensaal (Hall of Giants), which has a baroque ceiling supported by 28 statues of Atlas.

It was in the Riesensaal that Queen Vic met up with Emperor Franz Joseph. Depictions of Britain's most famous monarch, who once declared that Coburg would have been her natural choice of home had she not become queen, can be found throughout the lavish building. Tours take 45 minutes and are in German only but info sheets are provided in other languages.