Above Domplatz, at the top of Michaelsberg, is the Benedictine Kloster St Michael, a former monastery and now an aged people’s home. The monastery church is essential Bamberg viewing, both for its baroque art and the meticulous depictions of nearly 600 medicinal plants and flowers on the vaulted ceiling. The manicured garden terraces behind the church – former monastical vineyards – provide splendid city panoramas.

The entire complex was completely under wraps at the time of research as it underwent thorough renovation work that may take a number of years.