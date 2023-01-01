Coburger Puppenmuseum

Filling a huge townhouse, this delightfully old-fashioned museum boasts a huge nostalgia-inducing collection. The downstairs section is like a museum of German childhood with lots of different toys from the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Upstairs you'll find the collection of dolls, dollhouses, miniature kitchens and chinaware, some from as far away as Japan. Aptly named 'Hallo Dolly', the stylish cafe next door is ideally situated for restoring calm after all those eerie glass eyes.