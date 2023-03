Coburg’s epicentre is the magnificent Markt, a beautifully renovated square radiating a colourful, aristocratic charm. The fabulous Renaissance facades and ornate oriels of the Stadthaus (townhouse) and the Rathaus vie for attention, while a greening bronze of Prince Albert, looking rather more flamboyant and Teutonically medieval than the Brits are used to seeing Queen Victoria's husband, calmly surveys the scene.