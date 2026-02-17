Antarctica is a dream destination. The combination of remote, snow-covered wilderness, extraordinary wildlife and the history of the Heroic Age of Antarctic Exploration has lived in my imagination for as long as I can remember. While planning and saving for my first expedition cruise, another itinerary presented itself – one I had never imagined. I joined Antarctic Logistics & Expeditions (ALE) on a 7-day expedition to Three Glacier Retreat, a small exclusive camp in the Heritage Range of the Ellsworth Mountains, deep in the interior of Antarctica. No ship, no icebergs and no wildlife, just snow, ice and adventure, and an overnight at the South Pole.

Left: Punta Arenas. Right: Union Glacier. Sandie Kestell/Lonely Planet (2)

Part 1: From Punta Arenas to the Antarctic

The adventure began in Punta Arenas, Chile, ALE’s departure point for flights to the interior. I arrived a few days ahead of our departure date to allow time for briefings and gear checks, and in case my luggage got lost or delayed along the way. The days in Punta drifted by in anticipation of the adventure to come.

When our departure day finally arrived, the excitement was on another level. At the airport we met other travelers joining our expedition to Three Glacier Retreat and the South Pole and expeditioners embarking on other adventures, including a group skiing the last degree to the South Pole and another going to skydive on the white continent. We were all ready to go when we heard our flight had been postponed due to an unforeseen northern wind blowing fog onto the blue-ice runway at Union Glacier, ALE’s hub in the Antarctic interior where we were due to land. Though we were bitterly disappointed, safety comes first. We spent another day in Punta and hoped for better conditions the next day. In Antarctica, weather dictates everything.

Left: A Boeing 757-200 on the blue-ice runway at Union Glacier. Right: DC-3 plane at Three Glaciers Retreat. Sandie Kestell/Lonely Planet (2)

Arrival in Antarctica

We ran through the same process again a day later, this time knowing that no departure is guaranteed. Fortunately, the weather was on our side. A Boeing 757-200 operated by Icelandair, chartered by ALE and decorated with the ALE’s flying penguin logo, flew us 3021km through the southern skies from Punta Arenas to Union Glacier in just under 4 hours and we touched down smoothly on the natural blue-ice runway. We had made it! From the runway it’s a short van ride to ALE’s camp at Union Glacier, with views of Mt Rossman (1450m) and the dramatic natural ice sculptures of the Drake Icefall frozen waterfall.

Union Glacier Camp is a base camp and general hub of activity, with expeditioners coming and going. We briefly got the lay of the land and had a warm drink in the Fram dining tent – named after the legendary ship that took Roald Amundsen to Antarctica on his South Pole expedition – before setting off to our own camp, Three Glaciers Retreat. Just 30km away, it’s a 9-minute flight on a Twin Otter equipped with skis to make the journey. Over crevasses and with the Ronne Ice Shelf in the distance, we caught a glimpse of Mt Sporli (2255m) and then landed on the skiway at Three Glaciers Retreat. We were at the head of the Driscoll, Schneider and Schanz glaciers, 1340m above sea level in a rather mild -8℃ (18°F).

Clockwise from top left: Twin Otter planes at Three Glaciers Retreat. Welcome drinks. A Tucker Sno-Cat truck. Sandie at Union Glacier. Sandie Kestell/Lonely Planet (4)

Three Glaciers Retreat

This remote, one-of-a-kind retreat was our main base for our time in Antarctica, a peaceful winter world, but in the Antarctic summer. There are eight inviting Polarhaven sleeping tents, each measuring roughly 4x6m, all arranged in a semicircle around the main dining and lounge tent. For me, it was love at first sight with the perfect balance of comfort and adventure.

The hospitality team prepared a welcome reception with Champagne and nibbles before dinner, and with such mild temperatures, we sat outdoors. We began to settle in, meeting the team and taking in our new surroundings. One thing was immediately clear: from staff to expeditioners, this was a tribe of people who love high, cold places and we immediately clicked.

We got a surprise announcement that first evening. The weather forecast for the next 2 days looked promising for a flight to the South Pole the following morning, with clear skies and good visability predicted. Of course, we all knew the pole was on the cards, but we didn’t expect it to happen so early in our adventure. Our briefing that night gave us an overview of what to expect at the pole, from a primer on the Amundsen–Scott South Pole Station to the ceremonial and geographic poles, right through to the ins and outs of ALE’s South Pole Camp and the elevation gain we’ll experience (the pole is at 2835m above sea level).

Left: Sandie at the Ceremonial South Pole. Right: Sandie at South Pole Camp. Sandie Kestell/Lonely Planet (2)