Remembering Dolly Parton at Her Lengendary Theme Park, Dollywood

Sep 1, 2026
6 MIN READ
Showstreet Palace Theater at Dollywood. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet
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At around 2pm on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, I was sitting at my desk in Lonely Planet’s New York City office. While resolving a grammar query from one of our copy editors, I received a Slack message from a coworker:
“IS DOLLY DEAD?”
I audibly gasped and whispered, “What?”
Dolly Parton, a national American treasure, singer, songwriter, philanthropist and self-proclaimed “Backwoods Barbie, had passed earlier that morning. Her nephew posted a solemn video on Instagram later that day to break the news.
Like just about every other fan across the country – around the world – I was emotional, yet speechless. This wasn’t supposed to happen ever. Dolly Parton had always been this immortal being whose sparkly goodwill could withstand anything. Growing up in the South, Dolly was always a figure to aspire to. She was the purest celebrity we'd ever had, and now there was a cowgirl-shaped hole in all of our hearts.
When I did eventually regain my speech, all I could think to say was, “She was a legend.”
It happened that I already had plans to visit Parton’s iconic theme park, Dollywood, that Friday while on a bachelorette trip to Pigeon Forge in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. The trip group chat was already blowing up.
“I just saw the news. I’m sick to my stomach.”
“We’ll have a memorial service at the bachelorette.”
“The park is gonna hit so different.”
“Unpacked and repacked my suitcase so it’s now all black clothing.”
We were going to Dollywood – which, by the way, as a theme park fanatic who spent childhood vacations on roller coasters more often than the beach, is the highest quality park I’ve ever visited. The rides are thrilling, it’s clean, the food is unbeatable, and the staff embodies all that Dolly stood for. It had been three years since my last visit, and now, thousands of other fans were likely planning their own pilgrimages to her beloved theme park. Still, lifelong fans we were, we didn’t quite know what to expect.
We arrived at the entrance early, around 8:15am (rides didn’t officially open until 9am), and were greeted by a large pink banner reading “I will always love you” beside an image of Dolly tuning her guitar. We’d see plenty of similar, smaller signs throughout the day. In true bachelorette fashion, we wore custom airbrushed t-shirts with our names on them.
Having arrived so early, we were able to walk through the park’s near-empty streets, almost all to ourselves. It was like a movie set missing its leading lady.
Above our heads, fall leaf cutouts blanketed the gaps between the real trees and the historic Appalachian-style buildings. The autumnal spirit really came to life in the statues of pumpkins throughout the park; pumpkins as frogs, with carvings of other animals, and a gigantic statue of a pumpkin creature relaxing on its side. Like Dolly, her theme park went all out on fashion and decor.
It wasn’t obvious how many guests were there specifically to honor Dolly after her passing. More than anything, no matter the reason, everyone just seemed happy to be there, especially the staff.
The security guards on our way in cracked jokes with us about our t-shirts and chatted with us about how amazing it was to be here honoring Dolly’s life. When one of the rides we were on broke down (it doesn’t happen often, and they quickly get them back up and running), the worker who helped us off our car cleverly remarked, “Oh, the ride’s just a bit sad and misses Dolly.”
There were no tears or mournful processions; it was a celebration of the legendary singer’s life, and the park sparkled in response. It was clear that everyone who worked there – it’s the largest employer in the county with over 4000 employees – wanted guests to feel Dolly’s jovial spirit reverberating across the property.
That’s the beauty of Dollywood; no matter who you are or what you’re going through, it welcomes you with open arms, all the way down to the acrylic-nailed hands. I couldn’t help but think this is all Dolly could have hoped for in the wake of her passing – leaving our sorrow behind while knowing she’d made it to the “River of Happiness” in her iconic song:
We'll walk in the sunshine
We'll laugh, and we'll sing
And dance to the tune that our happiness brings
Come go with me to this place I speak of
Together, we'll find it, this place is called love
Somewhere a river of happiness flows
We'll sit on its banks while the warm breezes blow
Somewhere there's a garden where only love grows
Somewhere a river of happiness flows
One of Tennessee Tornado's three massive loops. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet
Preferred parking is 55 American dollars (US$55) versus US$25 for regular parking, but it’s worth it when split between a large group. You park up a small hill just beyond your own separate entrance.
If your main priority is paying tribute to Dolly, go first to the Dolly Parton Experience, a museum detailing her life, accomplishments and legacy, right near the entrance. It’s extremely fascinating and well done, and it understandably had the longest line of the day. You can also visit her tour bus and a separate exhibit on her most iconic fashion moments throughout the years, “Behind the Seams,” which had little to no lines.
If you’re into thrill rides, prioritize them in this order to beat the day’s longest lines: Lightning Rod (my favorite), Mystery Mine, Big Bear Mountain. After that, you can do the rest of the coasters in pretty much any order.
Do not miss a walkthrough of a replica of Parton’s childhood home, a one-bedroom log cabin where she and her 11 siblings grew up in nearby Sevierville, TN.
The lull between the start of the school year in Tennessee (early to mid-August) and Labor Day is a fantastic time to visit Dollywood. Go midweek or even on a Friday for significantly shorter lines, since most kids are back in school.
The best food items are the cinnamon bread from The Grist Mill (or go to Splinter’s Funnel Cakes for a miniature version and a shorter line), the pulled pork sandwich from Hickory House BBQ and the soft-serve at Blue Ribbon Cones.
Dollywood in the summer, and even into early fall, can get very hot. There are plenty of shady spots to rest between rides, but set yourself up for success by dressing in light clothing, bringing sunscreen and drinking plenty of water – free water cups are available throughout the park. Bring some Dramamine if you plan to go heavy on the rollercoasters.
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