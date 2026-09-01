Remembering Dolly Parton at Her Lengendary Theme Park, Dollywood

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At around 2pm on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, I was sitting at my desk in Lonely Planet’s New York City office. While resolving a grammar query from one of our copy editors, I received a Slack message from a coworker:

“IS DOLLY DEAD?”

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I audibly gasped and whispered, “What?”

Dolly Parton, a national American treasure, singer, songwriter, philanthropist and self-proclaimed “Backwoods Barbie, had passed earlier that morning. Her nephew posted a solemn video on Instagram later that day to break the news.

Like just about every other fan across the country – around the world – I was emotional, yet speechless. This wasn’t supposed to happen ever. Dolly Parton had always been this immortal being whose sparkly goodwill could withstand anything. Growing up in the South, Dolly was always a figure to aspire to. She was the purest celebrity we'd ever had, and now there was a cowgirl-shaped hole in all of our hearts.

Dolly Parton at the 8th Season Grand Opening Weekend held at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN, in 2003. Jim Smeal/Getty Images

When I did eventually regain my speech, all I could think to say was, “She was a legend.”

It happened that I already had plans to visit Parton’s iconic theme park, Dollywood, that Friday while on a bachelorette trip to Pigeon Forge in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. The trip group chat was already blowing up.

“I just saw the news. I’m sick to my stomach.”

“We’ll have a memorial service at the bachelorette.”

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“The park is gonna hit so different.”

“Unpacked and repacked my suitcase so it’s now all black clothing.”

We were going to Dollywood – which, by the way, as a theme park fanatic who spent childhood vacations on roller coasters more often than the beach, is the highest quality park I’ve ever visited. The rides are thrilling, it’s clean, the food is unbeatable, and the staff embodies all that Dolly stood for. It had been three years since my last visit, and now, thousands of other fans were likely planning their own pilgrimages to her beloved theme park. Still, lifelong fans we were, we didn’t quite know what to expect.

First Impressions

Left: A banner remembers Dolly Parton at Dollywood's entrance. Right: Fall foliage decorates the park. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet (2)

We arrived at the entrance early, around 8:15am (rides didn’t officially open until 9am), and were greeted by a large pink banner reading “I will always love you” beside an image of Dolly tuning her guitar. We’d see plenty of similar, smaller signs throughout the day. In true bachelorette fashion, we wore custom airbrushed t-shirts with our names on them.

Having arrived so early, we were able to walk through the park’s near-empty streets, almost all to ourselves. It was like a movie set missing its leading lady.

Left: Frog-shaped pumpkins decorate the park. Right: Mystery Mine rollercoaster towers over a gift shop. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet (2)

Above our heads, fall leaf cutouts blanketed the gaps between the real trees and the historic Appalachian-style buildings. The autumnal spirit really came to life in the statues of pumpkins throughout the park; pumpkins as frogs, with carvings of other animals, and a gigantic statue of a pumpkin creature relaxing on its side. Like Dolly, her theme park went all out on fashion and decor.

The spirit of Dolly

It wasn’t obvious how many guests were there specifically to honor Dolly after her passing. More than anything, no matter the reason, everyone just seemed happy to be there, especially the staff.

The security guards on our way in cracked jokes with us about our t-shirts and chatted with us about how amazing it was to be here honoring Dolly’s life. When one of the rides we were on broke down (it doesn’t happen often, and they quickly get them back up and running), the worker who helped us off our car cleverly remarked, “Oh, the ride’s just a bit sad and misses Dolly.”

Left: Inside a replica of Dolly Parton's childhood home. Top right: Miniature cinnamon breads. Bottom right: Dolly Parton's boots at the "Behind the Seams" exhibit. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet (3)

There were no tears or mournful processions; it was a celebration of the legendary singer’s life, and the park sparkled in response. It was clear that everyone who worked there – it’s the largest employer in the county with over 4000 employees – wanted guests to feel Dolly’s jovial spirit reverberating across the property.

That’s the beauty of Dollywood; no matter who you are or what you’re going through, it welcomes you with open arms, all the way down to the acrylic-nailed hands. I couldn’t help but think this is all Dolly could have hoped for in the wake of her passing – leaving our sorrow behind while knowing she’d made it to the “River of Happiness” in her iconic song:

We'll walk in the sunshine

We'll laugh, and we'll sing

And dance to the tune that our happiness brings

Come go with me to this place I speak of

Together, we'll find it, this place is called love

Somewhere a river of happiness flows

We'll sit on its banks while the warm breezes blow

Somewhere there's a garden where only love grows

Somewhere a river of happiness flows

Tips for the park













One of Tennessee Tornado's three massive loops. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet