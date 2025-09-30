In the eastern reaches of Tennessee, misty mountains rise and fall like waves, waterfalls tumble into pristine pools, black bears roam the valleys, and kitschy-in-a-pleasant-way tourist attractions line the parkway.

Welcome to “the Smokies,” where stunning Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GSMNP) attracts millions of visitors each year, and the towns of Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevierville roll out the red carpet for them. This combination of gorgeous nature and small-town charm makes the region simply irresistible.

Beyond their staggeringly beautiful mountain backdrop, these towns hold endless appeal for families, with pancake houses, mountain coasters, dinner shows and over-the-top themed attractions like Ripley’s Believe it or Not and the Titanic Museum. But they’re just as fun for adults, offering everything from moonshine tastings and hikes along wildflower-carpeted trails to soaks in a hot tub on the deck of a private cabin.

Whether you’re chasing waterfalls and wildlife, a relaxing weekend escape, or an attraction-packed family getaway, the Smoky Mountains combine endearing touristy fun, mountain scenery and warm Southern hospitality. Here’s what you need to know before you go.

US Rte 441 in winter in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Daniel Korzeniewski/Shutterstock

When should I go to the Smokies?

While the Smokies are a true four-season destination, summer and fall – with rafting and swimming during the former, and legendary foliage in the latter – are by far the busiest times here. Late spring (early to mid-May) and late fall (early November) are my personal favorites: I love savoring the region before the summer crowds arrive in force, and after the leaf peepers have moved on. Spring also brings wildflowers and thundering post-thaw waterfalls, while November ushers in the region’s festive holiday spirit. Christmas decor and winter festivals kick off as soon as the last trick-or-treater goes to bed.

Chilly winter and early spring (January through April) are quiet, with some seasonal businesses, park roads and trails closed. Yet these months are also especially atmospheric, with snowy higher-elevation hikes, wide-open views thanks to the bare trees and a blissful lack of crowds and honking horns.

No matter when you visit, pack for variety: temperatures can differ by as much as 20°F depending on elevation, and the Smokies are famously rainy (amazingly, it’s second only to the Pacific Northwest in the USA). September through November are typically the driest months, with February, March and July the wettest.

Left: Hiking on Mt LeConte in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Billy McDonald/Shutterstock Right: Downtown Gatlinburg. Little Vignettes Photo/Shutterstock

How much time should I spend in the Smokies?

Three days will give you a nice taste of the region. Spend one day riding coasters and catching a show in Pigeon Forge, another shopping in Sevierville and sampling moonshine in Gatlinburg, and your last one exploring the national park’s hiking trails, waterfalls and scenic drives. Four or five days, or even a full week, will let you slow down and explore further-flung sections of the park, book a river float or visit quiet mountain towns like Cosby.

Is it easy to get in and around the Smoky Mountains?

You can reach the Smokies in a couple of ways. Many visitors fly into Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport, about an hour from Gatlinburg, and rent a car to drive from there. Just as many, if not more, arrive via road trip, since the region lies within driving distance of major cities like Atlanta, Charlotte and Indianapolis. However you get there, expect to rely on a vehicle, as this is a car-centric destination.

Within each town, though, you have options. Gatlinburg’s core is dense and walkable, especially along its one-mile stretch of “The Parkway” (US Rte 441); the city also operates a free year-round trolley with dozens of stops. Pigeon Forge also has a trolley – not free, but inexpensive – with nearly 200 stops serving major attractions, hotels and restaurants across five miles of the main strip. Surprisingly, neither trolley runs to the national park, though a handful of private shuttle operators offer paid, book-ahead service to popular trailheads and sites. However you choose to get around, know that traffic is intense during peak season, and popular areas can see big-city-level crowds. Pack patience alongside your sense of adventure.

The ramp at Kuwohi (Clingmans Dome), Great Smoky Mountains National Park. SK Tanner Photography/Shutterstock

Top things to do in Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevierville

Explore America’s most-visited national park

The centerpiece of any trip to the area, GSMNP is free to enter, though you’ll need a paid pass to park (and you’ll surely want to make numerous stops). Start in Cades Cove, with its historic cabins and frequent black bear and deer sightings; bike or walk during vehicle-free Wednesdays in the summer for a quieter experience. Less crowded but equally scenic – especially in fall – is the 5.5-mile Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail, a narrow one-way drive.

Hikers might have trouble deciding which trails to take on. Alum Cave Trail mixes adventure and history with dramatic rock formations and lush forest. A short but steep paved walkway leads to 6643ft-high Kuwohi (formerly known as Clingmans Dome), offering 360-degree views from the highest point in the park (and on the entire Appalachian Trail). Other popular hikes include Grotto Falls (accessible from Roaring Fork), Rainbow Falls, Laurel Falls, Abrams Falls and Hen Wallow Falls near Cosby. (Is anyone else noticing a theme? The waterfalls in GSMNP are simply magical.)

Experience the thrill of a mountain coaster

You’ll find several mountain coasters in Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevierville – and riding one is a quintessential Smokies experience. These gravity-powered, self-propelled rides twist and turn on metal tracks through forested slopes, delivering both a fresh perspective of the mountains and a quick adrenaline hit.

Some of the most popular coasters include the Moonshine Mountain Coaster; the Tennessee Flyer at Ober; Hellbender and Rail Runner at Anakeesta; Wild Stallion at Skyland Ranch; and the Smoky Mountain Alpine Coaster in Pigeon Forge.

Flavored moonshine to taste at the Ole Smoky Moonshine Holler in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Ritu Manoj Jethani/Shutterstock

Sip on “fire water” (if you dare)

Moonshine (or just “shine”) has deep roots in the Smokies, dating back to the Prohibition and bootlegging days. Today, tasting it is a fun, approachable way to connect with a surprisingly complex aspect of the region’s history. Ole Smoky is by far the biggest name in these parks, with international distribution and a dizzying variety of products. Other local distilleries, including Tennessee Legend, Tennessee Shine Company, Sugarlands and Doc Collier, also offer inexpensive drop-in tastings. At Old Forge, they’re even free.

Most of these businesses have tasting rooms in Gatlinburg; Tennessee Legend has two Sevierville locations, while Old Forge is in Pigeon Forge. Most also run tours (book ahead to secure a spot) and have retail shops. If you’re flying, be sure to pack any bottles you want to bring home in your checked luggage.

Walk the Gatlinburg Trail

For a low-key, super-scenic hike (a leisurely stroll, really) in the heart of town, hit the Gatlinburg Trail. This easy, relatively flat 2-mile path follows the West Prong of the Little Pigeon River, linking the southern part of downtown Gatlinburg and the Sugarlands Visitor Center inside the national park. It’s one of only two dog- and bike-friendly trails in the park (along with the Oconaluftee River Trail), with a mix of graded dirt sections, sidewalk and asphalt, and just one gentle uphill stretch.

Try fried apple pies from Carver’s Orchard & Applehouse

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a pleasant, scenic drive to tiny Cosby. About 4 miles from the center of town, Carver’s has gorgeous apple orchards, a restaurant, old-fashioned candy shop and (the best part, in my opinion) – a market that sells apple everything, from cider and butter to jams and dozens of apple varieties. Don’t leave before stocking up on fresh fried apple pies, also known as apple hand pies, from the restaurant. (You’ll also want to eat one right away, too.) Carver’s is open year-round, though days and hours vary seasonally.

Visitors at Dollywood, Sevierville, Tennessee. Ritu Manoj Jethani/Shutterstock

Ride coasters and taste your way through Dollywood

Dollywood is so fun, it will put a smile on the faces of even the biggest theme park skeptics. Just off the main drag in Pigeon Forge, Dollywood is about far more than rides (though the coasters are impressive). The park is renowned for its great food and elaborate seasonal festivals, complete with over-the-top decor, themed shows and treats, plus live music. In the summer, cool off at Splash Country water park and stay in one of the on-site resorts to turn it into a full weekend.

Sleep under the stars in style

Glamping has exploded in popularity in the Smoky Mountains, which makes perfect sense. The surrounding natural beauty practically begs for a stay in a treehouse or canvas tent, and the region’s mild year-round weather makes it a great place for any stay outdoors, whether glamping or just old-school camping. Options run the gamut, from rustic platform tents without electricity or running water to posh geodesic domes and treehouses with every creature comfort.

I’ve glamped 30-some nights in the Smokies, and some of my personal favorites are the yurts and vintage Airstream at Roamstead in Cosby; the dreamy treehouses at Gatlinburg’s Treehouse Grove; tepees and Conestoga wagons at Smoky Hollow Outdoor Resort in Sevierville; and GLAMP X Stay Minty’s deluxe domes.

The SkyBridge in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, in fall. blueElephant/Shutterstock

My favorite thing to do in the Smokies

Normally, I find touristy attractions overhyped – but Gatlinburg SkyPark and its showstopping SkyBridge completely won me over. The 680ft SkyBridge – the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the US, with a glass panel about halfway across – is the undeniable draw, yet the park also has a scenic chairlift, hiking trails, several viewpoints with seating, and surprisingly good burgers and cocktails.

Among Gatlinburg’s several lifts, the SkyLift is my personal favorite. Ascending up the mountain from the bustling street, then coming back down with a bird’s-eye view of the scene down below, is an unforgettable experience. As a fun bonus, the park also changes with the seasons; I’ve seen it decked out for Christmas and with patriotic decorations (including a massive flag flying from the bridge) for Fourth of July.

How much money do I need for Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevierville?

As a major tourist hub, the Smokies can get pricey, but its huge variety of options makes it easy to balance big spends with budget spots. GSMNP has no entry fee (just that parking pass); coupon books in shops along the strip offer discounts to shows and attractions; and numerous cabin and campground options keep accommodation affordable. And by staying in a self-catering apartment (or by a campfire), you can keep prices down further by making some of your own meals. Cards and mobile pay are widely accepted, though it’s smart to carry small change for parking and trolleys.