No matter how close you are, it's easy for siblings to drift when life's paths start to diverge. A sibling trip can rekindle that special bond you share and offer experiences you can't replicate anywhere else—no parents allowed. The Miami-Fort Lauderdale area packs a big punch when it comes to sibling vacations © goodluz / Shutterstock

Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Florida

A perfect balance of high-octane nightlife and beachside relaxation, the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area packs a big punch when it comes to sibling vacations. During the day, take time to peruse the street art at Wynwood or head to Miami Beach to take in all the pastel art deco buildings that still grace the city streets. Stop at Sweet Liberty and the Broken Shaker at the Freehand Miami Hotel before turning things up a notch at mega clubs like Club Space. If you’re looking for a place to dance to Miami’s signature Latin beats, don’t miss Ball & Chain. Once the buzz of Miami’s nightlife has worn off, retire to the wide swath of sandy perfection known as Fort Lauderdale Beach–take a walk along the promenade or relax under the energizing Florida sun. The city’s riverfront also offers a nice opportunity to unwind; peruse local shops, grab a bite to eat, or just take in the view. Even if you and your sibling are total opposites, there’s something in the LA Basin for you to do together © oneinchpunch / Shutterstock

LA Basin, California

When it comes to LA, the better question probably is: what isn’t there to do? The Los Angeles Basin is one of the country’s biggest creative hubs, producing music, film, and cuisine that continues to define and influence American culture at large. Even if you and your sib are total opposites, there’s something here for you. Hit the classics like Griffith Observatory, the Venice Boardwalk, or the Santa Monica Pier, or dig into LA’s epic museum culture at the Broad, the Getty Center, or the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. You’re in the place where movie magic is made, so a visit to one of the big studios–Warner Brothers, Paramount, Universal, and more–is a must for any film buffs. If you and your sibling want a dose of the outdoors with your city break, take a hike in the nearby Santa Monica Mountains or wander down to the beaches of South Bay. And foodies will have no problem finding their footing, with the diverse variety of cuisines available in the City of Angels. Taste your way through LA’s prolific taco scene, nosh on some barbecue in Koreatown, or hit one of the city’s top-tier sushi restaurants–there’s no way you’re leaving hungry. Denver offers the perfect balance of urban creativity and outdoor beauty to adventurous siblings looking for the best of both worlds © Marina Poushkina / Shutterstock

Denver, Colorado

Colorado looms large as a travel destination thanks to its spectacular natural scenery, and its capital city offers the perfect balance of urban creativity and outdoor beauty to adventurous siblings looking for the best of both worlds. If you and your sibling(s) are looking to scratch a creative itch, head to the Santa Fe Arts District for the Museo de las Americas and the Denver Museum of Art, or hop over to River North (AKA RiNo) for an explosion of murals and street art, along with enough breweries to astound any hop head. Music lovers must make the pilgrimage to the famous Red Rocks music venue, and there are also plenty of smaller venues strewn about the city that feature everything from jazz to bluegrass to punk rock. Denver sits between the Rocky Mountains and the plains of the Front Range, so a trip to the Mile High City would be incomplete without a few jaunts into the eye-popping terrain that makes Colorado, well, Colorado. Rocky Mountain National Park is less than an hour and a half up Highway 36, and if you’re visiting in winter, the ski town of Breckenridge sits about the same distance away, due west. You can also head south to Colorado Springs for the Garden of the Gods and Pike’s Peak, or drive north to Pawnee National Grasslands. Catching a game in Baltimore is the perfect siblings' day out. Camden Yards is one of the premiere stadiums in baseball and home to the Orioles © quiggyt4 / Shutterstock

Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore is all about balance–pair a sports game with a visit to a world-class museum, or take a tour through a historic ship with a stroll through hip-chic Hampden. When it comes to a family trip, ‘Bawlmer’ ticks all the boxes. Baltimore’s sports teams are fundamental to the city’s culture, so catching a game is about as authentic of an experience as you can get. In the fall and winter, you’ll want to book it to the M&T Bank Stadium to catch the Ravens on their home turf. But the city’s sports culture really comes alive in the spring with the opening of Camden Yards, widely recognized as one of the premiere stadiums in baseball and home to the Orioles. Once you’ve enjoyed that stadium hotdog and concluded your sporting experience, dig deep into the history of this quirky port city. Culture buffs will delight in visits to landmarks like Edgar Allen Poe’s home, the spectacular George Peabody Library, and the Fort McHenry National Monument. The vivacity of New Orleans is something to behold, especially with your built-in bestie by your side © GTS Productions / Shutterstock

New Orleans, Louisiana

The sibling bond is something special. No matter where you go, take the time to catch up, make new memories, and maybe get into a little ‘good trouble,’ without the pressure of mom and dad looking over your shoulder.

