Traveling as a father and daughter is about more than sightseeing—it's about seeing the world from each other's point of view. These multifaceted cities offer tons of opportunities to share your favorite things, try new activities outside of your comfort zone, and make new memories together. Colorado Springs is ideal for dusting off those hiking shoes and hitting some of the most beautiful terrain of the Front Range

Colorado Springs, Colorado

If you and your dad are the outdoorsy types, Colorado Springs is ideal for dusting off those hiking shoes and hitting some of the most beautiful terrain of the Front Range. Explore the iconic Garden of the Gods, a seam of red sandstone sharpened into striking towers and spires. If you both want to bag a fourteener while you're in town, head to the famous Pike's Peak to test your mettle and take in some of the best views in Colorado. If climbing is more your speed, check out the Red Rock Canyon Open Space—this former quarry features 85 bolted climbing routes sure to keep you and your dad busy. After you've tired yourselves out with all that adventure, visit one of the city's more than 20 breweries to celebrate a successful trip—establishments like Storybook Brewing and Goat Patch Brewing Company churn out irresistible suds that are the perfect complement to a long day outdoors. Big-name casinos, high-end food from top-tier chefs, and world-class entertainment options abound in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Whatever you fancy on a vacation Las Vegas has it, making it a perfect destination for fathers and daughters looking for a place that will keep them busy until they board their flight home. If you're into the Vegas glitz and glam, head to the big-name casinos like the Venetian and Caesar's Palace for high-end digs and food from top-tier chefs. While you're there, pop into one of the many A-list shows gracing the stages of The Strip; Cirque du Soleil, Absinthe, or one of the many musical artist residencies make for world-class entertainment options. Museumgoers will be spoiled for choice, too–dive into the history of organized crime at the Mob Museum, walk among historic signs at the Neon Museum, or learn about Nevada's explosive history at the National Atomic Testing Museum. Austin is great for a barbecue-appreciating, eclectic- music-loving father-daughter duo

Austin, Texas

A cultural bastion known for a good time, Austin is great for a barbecue-appreciating, eclectic- music-loving father-daughter duo. The “Live Music Capital of the World” has more than 250 music venues featuring everything from country and rock to electronica and psychedelia. Hit the famous Continental Club for rockabilly and swing, or head to Antone’s Nightclub for a night of amazing blues. If you have wide-ranging music tastes, make your way to the Red River Cultural District, where institutions like Empire Control Room & Garage and Mohawk invite cutting-edge indie, rock, and hip hop artists to the stage.

You're bound to have an appetite after rocking out so hard, so get a protein boost at some of Austin's most hallowed barbecue pits. Interstellar BBQ perfects the art of smoking brisket, la Barbecue serves up tasty sausages from a multi-generation barbecue dynasty, and James Beard Award-nominated restaurant Distant Relatives highlights flavors of the African diaspora in impeccably spiced meats and creative snacks like berbere spiced carrot pickles. San Francisco's Chinatown is one of North America's largest Chinatowns The Bay Area, California Foodie families, rejoice–the Bay Area is the ultimate destination for those looking to explore the bounds of their palate and wash it all down with some of the country's best wine. The region encompasses all the buzzy energy of San Francisco and Oakland, the high-tech influence of Silicon Valley, the prolific vineyards of Napa and Sonoma, and more. You'd better come hungry. San Francisco's dining scene is so robust we couldn't even scratch the surface here – from Michelin-starred restaurants to beloved holes-in-the-wall, this city has it all. Don't miss the nation's largest Chinatown, a cultural hub home to some seriously amazing cuisine like the high-end Chinese-Californian mashups found at Mister Jiu's or the oldest dim sum restaurant in the United States. Head further afield to drink the nectar that runs through California's veins: excellent home-grown wines. Sonoma sprawls with relaxed wineries, many of which are family and budget friendly, while Napa adopts a more upscale persona in a more concentrated locale. Nashville is one of the South's most vibrant creative capitals thanks to its spectacular art, music, and dining scenes

Nashville, Tennessee

Now’s the time to start planning your future father-daughter trip and you can earn rewards on everyday purchases to use towards that next adventure © livertoon / Shutterstock

Make it happen

Traveling as a father and daughter is about more than sightseeing—it’s about seeing the world from each other’s point of view © Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock

No matter where you end up, savor the time spent with your family and the glimpse into a different point of view. You might learn something new about them and, more importantly, yourself.

