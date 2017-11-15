Welcome to Sonoma Valley
Halfway up-valley, tiny Glen Ellen is straight from a Norman Rockwell painting – in stark contrast to the valley’s northernmost town, Santa Rosa, the workaday urban center best known for traffic. If you have more than a day, explore Sonoma’s quiet, rustic western side along the Russian River Valley, and continue to the sea.
Alcatraz and Wine Country Combo Tour
Your combo tour begins at Fisherman’s Wharf, where you’ll board the tour bus for the drive to Sonoma Valley. After crossing the Golden Gate Bridge, pull over at a vista point to take pictures of the bridge and enjoy views of San Francisco Bay and the Marin Headlands. Back on the bus, listen to a brief overview about the events of the day from your guide, and then head across the bridge for the 45-minute drive to your first winery, Cline Cellars, which was founded in 1989 by one of Sonoma’s oldest families, the Sebastianis. After admiring the winery's picturesque hilltop location, enjoy a tasting of wines such as chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon and sangiovese.You have about 45 minutes at Cline Cellars before continuing 15 minutes up the road to Larson Family Winery for your second tasting. Not a bit stuffy or pretentious, Larson Family Winery is known for its friendly staff and large outdoor space. Sample varietals like malbec, pinot noir or perhaps a sparkling rosé. After 45 minutes at Larson, make the 1-hour drive back to Fisherman’s Wharf, where your guide leaves you with your Alcatraz tickets. At this point, you’re on your own for the rest of the tour, so grab some lunch at the wharf and do a little sightseeing (own expense). You have about two hours of free time before you need to head to Pier 33 to check in and board the public Alcatraz ferry (either walk about 20 minutes or take a taxi or pedicab). During the ferry ride across San Francisco Bay to the island, admire views of the Golden Gate Bridge and city skyline. The Alcatraz tour is independent and audio-guided; when you arrive, simply pick up your headset and begin your exploration of the historic prison. The award-winning Cellhouse audio tour provides fascinating commentary about life inside the world’s most notorious penitentiary. Walk inside a cell, see where prisoners ate and spent their time, and learn about the legendary criminals who ended up there. You can take the ferry back to Pier 33 when you’re ready; most visitors spend about two hours at Alcatraz.Please note: Winery/vineyard locations are subject to change.
Sonoma Valley Wine Tour from San Francisco
Your full-day wine tasting tour starts with pickup at your hotel in San Francisco and then heads north with a photo stop at the Golden Gate Bridge, where you can enjoy the views of the bay and the Marin Headlands. Relax on the mini-bus with onboard narration about San Francisco’s fascinating history and neighborhoods. Bottled water is provided for the duration of the tour.Continue your small-group tour to Sonoma Valley, home to famous California wines and artisanal cheeses. Journey through the rolling hills of Sonoma and stop at three boutique wineries, enjoying five to six tastings of several varietals at each location. Each winery has been carefully selected for its unique character, knowledgeable staff and lovely ambience, ensuring you visit some of the region’s finest venues and sample award-winning wines. (See winery descriptions below.)Throughout the day, you’ll learn about the area and its vineyards from your informative guide, and receive a detailed explanation about the wine-making process. At Larson Family Winery, located in the heart of Sonoma Valley, enjoy a picnic with a box lunch full of goodies like a deli sandwich, side salad, cookie and bottled water. Wine is available for purchase by the bottle at the winery if you wish to enjoy some with lunch.In the middle of the tour, enjoy a one-hour visit to Sonoma’s downtown, where restaurants and specialty shops border a charming historic plaza. There are chocolate and cheese tastings available if you like.Afterward, board the mini-bus for the return trip to your San Francisco hotel, ready to impress your friends with your newfound love of Sonoma Valley wines.
6-Hour Private Napa or Sonoma Limousine Wine Tour
Our private 6 hour wine tour picks you up in Napa or Sonoma and offers you the ultimate Napa and Sonoma Valley wine excursion, complete with full door-to-door drop off and pick up service. The limousine will arrive at your hotel, resort or anywhere else you prefer in either Napa or Sonoma. The driver will be professionally dressed and very experienced in providing the perfect wine tasting experience.Experience the best of Napa and Sonoma using Allure’s award winning limo wine tours! Each limo & elegant wine tour is a little different to fit your specific wants and needs but our expert concierge can make all the limo tour arrangements – while you sit back & relax! We take care of everything for the perfect day of wine sampling while touring in a luxurious limousine!Limo Wine Tour Highlights Include:Concierge Service, Allure books all your Napa Winery reservations for tasting and tours. (included in package).Door-to-door service (your choice of location and time)Complimentary champagne (limos only), croissants, strawberries and bottled water.Clients customized tours or Allure Wine Tour directed tours.Luxury Limousine or sedan vehicleKnowledgeable and professional driversOur packages include complimentary Champagne (limos only), croissants, strawberries and bottled water.
Sonoma Wine Country Small-Group Vineyard Tour with Tastings
Your adventure begins with a pick up from your hotel/accommodation in downtown San Francisco at 9am. Get to know your travel companions for the day as you head out of town and across the Golden Gate Bridge. You will learn about San Francisco's fascinating history as you travel northward and take in the beautiful scenery on your way to Sonoma Valley.Once in Sonoma you will visit three carefully-selected boutique wineries, where you will experience excellent hospitality as you learn all about wine and what makes this area one of the premier wine-producing regions on the planet, all while sampling many delicious local wine varietals and blends.Your lunch stop (at your own expense) will be in downtown Sonoma where you can wander the beautiful plaza and select from one of the many fantastic restaurants on the square. You can have a look at one of California's oldest settlements at the historic mission, or you can check out the many boutiques and gourmet shops.Your journey back to San Francisco will include a short stop in the scenic, seaside village of Sausalito, where you will have the option to stay and return to San Francisco via a cruise across the bay (the cost of the ferry is not included in the price of the tour). From Sausalito, the tour makes one final stop to take in majestic views of San Francisco and the Golden Gate Bridge, and then you will be dropped off back in San Francisco between 4:30-5pm.This small group tour is designed for travelers who seek an intimate experience where they can make new friends, learn a thing or two, and have fun in a very laid-back environment.Schedule: 8:30-9am: Hotel Pick-ups 10-Noon: Sonoma Valley Wine Tastings (fees included) Noon-1pm: Lunch stop in Historic Sonoma Square 1-3pm: More Wine Tasting (fees included) 4pm: Sausalito & Golden Gate Bridge 4:30-5pm: Hotel drop-offs
Private San Francisco to Napa Wine Tour
Start your 8-hour private wine tour of Napa or the Sonoma Valley with pickup from your San Francisco or other Bay Area hotel at your desired time. You're greeted by a professional driver with a luxury town car (four passengers) or stretch limo (six to eight passengers), depending on the number in your private party.Settled comfortably inside your vehicle, start your elegant California wine country excursion with Champagne (limo only), croissants, strawberries, and bottled water. Get the VIP treatment while your personal concierge makes all of the winery reservations and tour arrangements to fit your group's specific interests, providing the ultimate wine-tasting getaway for friends or loved ones.
Sonoma Valley Small Group Wine Tour
Leave from your Sonoma Valley hotel around 10am, you board the comfortable passenger van with a handful of other visitors to spend a day exploring the beautiful Sonoma Valley wine country. You will learn about the wonderful world of wine, and taste wine at several unique wineries! There are no more than 8 guests for this tour. You will visit four unique wineries in Sonoma Valley, spending 60 minutes or more at each one and enjoy a flight of five or more wines at each winery. Our small group Sonoma wine tours visit are guided by professional wine educators and always visit at least four different wineries; this is a great tour if you are staying in Sonoma or Glen Ellen! Throughout the day your wine educator will entertain you and talk about the rich history including original vintners, prohibition, and bootlegging, and teach you about everything from wine tasting to wine production and grape farming.Our winery tour does not include wine tasting fees, but does include a gourmet picnic lunch enjoyed in the vineyards. Plenty of cold bottled water is on-board to refresh your palate.Please note that this tour originates within Sonoma Valley. If you are staying elsewhere please make arrangements to meet in downtown Sonoma to join this tour. At the end of the tour, you will return to your origination point between 5-5:30pm.