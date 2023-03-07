The countdown’s on–T-minus way-too-few days until the baby makes its highly anticipated arrival. And let’s be honest, things are probably getting a bit hectic. (Set up the nursery and picked out a good crib? Have you figured out how to strap in the car seat yet?) What you need is a parent-to-be time-out. A babymoon is a great opportunity to take some time for yourself and get mentally (and emotionally) prepared for the big event. The five destinations below offer relaxing experiences perfect for any couple, along with a little something extra on the wellness front for mom-to-be. And with the right travel credit card, like Southwest Rapid Rewards™ Credit Cards from Chase, you can earn rewards on everyday purchases to use towards your travel plans. Read on to find out more. After months spent focusing on managing the details of what’s to come, Hawaii is exactly what the doctor ordered © Gordon Fahey / Shutterstock

Hawaii

In Hawaii, you’re on island time–a laid-back, go-with-the-flow state that demands you loosen the vise-like grip on your schedule and just be. After months spent focusing on managing the details of what’s to come, it’s exactly what the doctor ordered. That might mean losing yourself in the untamed beauty of Waimea Canyon’s vistas with your companion. Known as the Grand Canyon of the Pacific, you can drive the entire route and make stops along the way to take in the lush drop-offs and snag a few photos. Or maybe it’s deeply immersing yourself in the island culture with an exploration of some of the local eats (try the loco moco and shaved ice), watching traditional hulas at a luau, or taking a cultural walking tour with the Hawaii Heritage Center. Perhaps, island time means doing absolutely nothing on a sugary sand beach with turquoise waves making thunderous contact with the shore. Makalawena Beach on the Kona Coast and the beaches at Hanalei Bay are just as magnificently breathtaking as they are restorative. Head to one of Phoenix’s famed day spas and indulge in a refreshing body treatment using desert botanicals © Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock

Phoenix, Arizona

While summer might not be the best bet for a Sonoran escape (temps can soar above 100 degrees–not exactly the most comfortable weather when you’re expecting), the rest of the year offers picture-perfect conditions for visiting some of Phoenix’s infamous trails and scenic vistas. During the day, pack a generously filled water bottle and head to Papago Park, home to several low-elevation trails (like the Hole-In-The-Rock trail), the Desert Botanical Garden, and the Phoenix Zoo. Or head to South Mountain Park/Preserve just south of downtown—its 16,000 acres span a trio of mountain ranges (Ma Ha Tauk, Gila, and Guadalupe) with various levels of walking opportunities. On Sundays, the area is closed to vehicle traffic so you can explore at your own pace. After a day scoping the sights, head to one of Phoenix’s famed day spas and indulge in a refreshing body treatment using desert botanicals. At the Mediterranean-influenced Alvadora Spa, you’ll find an orange blossom body buff and prenatal massages, while the Tierra Luna Spa at the Arizona Biltmore Resort offers rose quartz facials and desert salt body scrubs with sage. Stroll through the City Market in Charleston, South Carolina, for unique and handcraft gifts © James Kirkikis / Shutterstock

Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston’s old-world charm and Southern sensibilities make it a warm and inviting destination for soon-to-be parents. Set up base camp in downtown Charleston—most everything you’ll want to see is easily accessible (and often walkable) from there. Start with a stroll around the Historic District, an intersection of narrow streets laid out in the 1670s. Immerse yourself in the old homes, weathered cemeteries, and technicolor gardens that populate the district with stops at the waterside Battery and White Point Gardens and the pastel-colored houses on Rainbow Row. Then, pick up a few souvenirs and baby accessories inside the quirky boutiques along King Street. All that walking should tee up your appetite, and in Charleston, that’s great news. The city is known for its culinary chops, specializing in low country cuisine. On your dining bingo card: shrimp and grits, she crab soup, fried green tomatoes, and a low country boil (shrimp, corn, potatoes, sausage, and seasonings) at tried-and-true favorites like Magnolia’s and Poogan’s Porch. The Gaslamp Quarter features more than 16 blocks of restaurants, live music venues, galleries, and rooftop escapes © f11photo / Shutterstock

San Diego, California

With more than 60 beaches and enviable year-round balmy weather, it’s easy to see why San Diego locals love their city. Its warm, relaxed vibe is something you’ll want to soak up before your new little bundle comes a-knockin’. For a rollicking beach scene made for prime-time people watching, head to Ocean Front Walk, the boardwalk running from South Mission Beach Jetty to the Pacific Beach pier. There’s plenty to do here, but the option to spread a blanket on the sand and watch the resident surfers crest the waves is always there. The legendary San Diego Zoo can be almost a full day’s itinerary itself. It is home to more than 4,000 animals representing more than 650 species in the beautifully landscaped setting, which is divided into geographical zones and bioclimatic environments. If flora is more your thing, the 1,200-acre Balboa Park is the right call—the park is home to 16 museums, a formal Spanish-style garden, and more than 50 species of palms. After the sun sets, the Gaslamp Quarter lights up the night thanks to its wrought-iron, 19th- century-style streetlamps. More than 16 blocks of restaurants, live music venues, galleries, and rooftop escapes thrum with energy long into the night. Learn about Bozeman’s frontier history, or simply take time to get in tune with your surroundings © Hannah Lorsch / Shutterstock

Bozeman, Montana

You’ll always remember the first time you saw a moose, a wolf, or the majesty of Yellowstone—all of which are possible in Bozeman. While recent TV shows have brought the town some considerable attention, it still retains its tight-knit community feel while attracting outdoor enthusiasts looking for adventure in the mountains. Go on a historic walking tour and learn about the town’s frontier history or get in tune with your surroundings and learn to fly fish on the Gallatin River. If the temperature calls for it, walk to Palisade Falls—it’s easily accessible on a paved trail that’s perfect for those carrying an extra passenger with them. But you can also opt to float down the Madison River if another day on your feet just isn’t in the cards. At the end of the day, refuel with local eats like grass-fed bison rib-eye steak, elk mince Bolognese, or locally caught pan-fried trout at one of the rustic downtown eateries. You might also like Companion Pass: Get the sibling experience at these fresh destinations Companion Pass: Exciting father-daughter trips you’ll both never forget Whether you decide on majestic mountain terrain or balmy ocean breezes, there’s a babymoon destination perfectly suited to your needs © Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

No matter where you go, take this special time to eat, explore, adventure, or simply soak up quality “me” time.

