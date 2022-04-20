Waimea Canyon & the Westside

This is the edge of the world. And everything from the people to the food to the landscape is somehow more wild, more uncharted than on the rest of the island. You won't find many top-notch resorts or restaurants, but you will get a genuine broad-grinned spirit that is proud, authentic and directly Hawaiian.

With several noteworthy parks, lots of sunshine and access to the world famous Na Pali Coast, this is an adventurer's dream come true. There are deep, riveting red canyons, impossibly steep jungle cliffs, forgotten surf breaks, empty beaches, chart-topping views, waterfalls and a seemingly infinite expanse of ocean.

Kauaʻi doesn’t get more local than the Westside, where revered traditions and family pride reign. You’re more likely to hear fluent Hawaiian, spot a real-life paniolo (Hawaiian cowboy) and see fishers sewing their nets here than anywhere else on the island.

  • Waimea Canyon State Park

    Of all Kaua‘i’s wonders, none can touch Waimea Canyon for grandeur. Few would expect the island to hold such a gargantuan abyss of lava rock; popularly…

  • S

    Salt Pond Beach Park

    One of Kaua‘i’s safest and loveliest-looking beaches, a favorite with local families, Salt Ponds owes its off-putting name to the separate saltwater flats…

  • K

    Kokeʻe State Park

    Besides the two Na Pali lookouts at the end of the paved highway, Koke‘e State Park is the starting point for almost 50 miles of outstanding hiking trails…

  • W

    Waimea Canyon Drive

    This magnificent scenic drive traces the entire length of Waimea Canyon’s western rim and continues into Kokeʻe State Park, climbing 19 miles from the…

  • P

    Puʻu o Kila Lookout

    A mile beyond the Kalalau Lookout, the paved park road dead-ends at the Pu‘u o Kila Lookout. The views of Kalalau Valley, plummeting 4000ft below, are…

  • A

    Awa‘awapuhi Lookout

    Right at the end of the 3.1-mile Awa‘awapuhi Trail, this incredible overlook affords hard-earned views over a tortuous, sheer-walled valley that snakes…

  • P

    Polihale State Park

    The endless expanse of Polihale Beach is as mystical as it is enchanting. The long slow drive here, along a rutted 5-mile dirt road, brings you to the…

  • Kalalau Lookout

    Shortly before the end of the highway, the Kalalau Lookout commands a fabulous overview of Kalalau Valley, sweeping around its towering green-swathed…

  • P

    Pu’u Hinahina Lookout

    The main viewpoint at this large lookout (elevation 3640ft) faces down the deep gorge carved by Waiahulu Stream as it races to join Waimea Canyon. Look…

