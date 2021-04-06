This extraordinary museum spotlights the history, life, arts and culture of American Indian tribes in the Southwest. Visitors will find art galleries,…
Phoenix
At first glance, downtown Phoenix appears to be all buttoned-up business and bureaucracy (the state capitol is here), but it does have a spring in its step. The Valley of the Sun's best museums are all located here, in the metro area's central city, though many sights are spread far and wide and may require as much as 30 minutes to reach in a car, depending on traffic.
Explore Phoenix
Heard Museum
This extraordinary museum spotlights the history, life, arts and culture of American Indian tribes in the Southwest. Visitors will find art galleries,…
Musical Instrument Museum
From Uganda thumb pianos to Hawaiian ukuleles to Indonesian boat lutes, the ears have it at this lively museum that celebrates the world's musical…
Desert Botanical Garden
Blue bells and Mexican gold poppies are just two of the colorful showstoppers blooming from March to May along the Desert Wildflower Loop Trail at this…
Children's Museum of Phoenix
Designed to encourage active involvement rather than passive contemplation (text-heavy signs are ditched in favor of interactive exhibits and invitations…
Phoenix Art Museum
Arizona's premier repository of fine art includes works by Claude Monet, Diego Rivera and Georgia O'Keeffe. Make a beeline for the Western Gallery, to see…
Pueblo Grande Museum
The O'odham Indians use the word 'Hohokam' ('all used up') for the ancestors who mysteriously abandoned this adobe city and the intricate irrigation…
Heritage Square
This cluster of late-Victorian and early-20th-century homes stands in stark contrast to the soaring modernity of downtown Phoenix. With the buildings now…
Phoenix Zoo
Home to more than 1400 animals, including local natives such as the bald eagle and bighorn sheep, Phoenix Zoo houses species rare and common in several…
Chase Field
The home field of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, Chase Field is a technological and environmental wonder, with a retractable roof to keep…
