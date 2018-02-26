Welcome to Nashville
Imagine you’re an aspiring country singer arriving in Nashville after days of hitchhiking, with nothing but your battered guitar on your back. Blinded by the neon lights of Lower Broadway, you take a deep breath of smoky, beer-perfumed air, feel the boot-stompin’ rumble from deep inside the crowded honky-tonks, and think: ‘I’ve made it.’
For country-music fans and wannabe songwriters all over the world, a trip to Nashville is the ultimate pilgrimage. Since the 1920s the city has been attracting musicians, who have taken the country genre from the ‘hillbilly music’ of the early 20th century to the slick ‘Nashville sound’ of the 1960s to the punk-tinged alt-country of the 1990s.
Nashville's many musical attractions range from the Country Music Hall of Fame to the revered Grand Ole Opry to Jack White’s niche record label. It also has a lively university community, some excellent down-home grub and some seriously kitschy souvenirs.
Music History
The Country Music Hall of Fame in downtown Nashville traces the history of country music while museums dedicated to Johnny Cash, George Jones and Willie Nelson delve into their personal stories. The weekly country music show the Grand Ole Opry, first broadcast on a Nashville radio station, celebrated its 90th birthday in 2015.
The Modern Scene
The music scene today is as vibrant as ever: seven days a week the neon lights and beer-perfumed air of Lower Broadway draw crowds of grinning music lovers into its rumbling honky-tonks, while just to the south the vast undulating roof of Music City Center imprints a giant guitar shape onto the skyline. The Grand Ole Opry wows guests at Opryland and Ryman Auditorium, while hordes of country music fans descend on the city for the CMA Music Festival, featuring live performances by today's biggest stars. The country-music television drama Nashville filmed in and around the city for four seasons beginning in 2011.
Vibrant Neighborhoods
Another reason Nashville is hot? A half-dozen burgeoning neighborhoods packed tight with unique shops, indie coffeehouses, innovative bakeries, new breweries and distilleries, and a surprising number of bright murals ready to provide a backdrop for your selfie. East Nashville is home to the city's artisan scene while 12th Ave S brings the shoppers with its stylish boutiques, vintage collections and gift shops. A worldly array of restaurants fills the Gulch, while people-watchers fill patios in Hillsboro Village. Each neighborhood has a distinct personality, but they're all linked by a common commitment to Southern hospitality.
The Great Outdoors
If you need a break from bachelorette party shenanigans or a boring convention panel, step outside for natural distractions aplenty. An ever-growing network of pedestrian and bike-friendly greenways links Nashville's city parks, which unfurl over rolling hills and lush riparian landscapes. B-Cycle bike-rental stations are conveniently placed at greenway trailheads. Nature and outdoor centers inside the larger parks offer kid-friendly activities and nature walks. In total, the city park system sprawls across more than 12,000 acres in 108 parks. Kayaking and canoeing trips on the gentle Harpeth River are well-suited to families.
Top experiences in Nashville
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
-
Bastion in Wedgewood-Houston & South NashvilleModern American
-
Catbird Seat in Midtown, Music Row & 12SouthInternational
-
Husk in DowntownSouthern US
-
Rolf & Daughters in GermantownEuropean
-
Smiling Elephant in Wedgewood-Houston & South NashvilleThai
-
Biscuit Love in DowntownBreakfast
-
Grilled Cheeserie in Midtown, Music Row & 12SouthAmerican
-
Etch in DowntownModern American
-
Pharmacy in East NashvilleBurgers Beer Garden
-
Gabby's Burgers in Wedgewood-Houston & South NashvilleBurgers
Recent articles
Nashville activities
Discover Nashville
Enjoy a narrated tour of Historic Downtown, Fort Nashborough, the State Capitol, The Parthenon, Vanderbilt University and Music Row. Your tour will also include entrance into the Ryman Auditorium - the Mother Church of Country Music, long time home of the Grand Ole Opry and recently voted the finest concert venue in the United States.You will also tour the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. This 37 million dollar facility is a beautiful tribute to Country Music and the artists who have made it great.
Grand Ole Opry Admission Ticket
Make your way to the Grand Ole Opry with your ticket for a great seat and a classic country music experience. Started in 1925 as a local radio broadcast, the Opry quickly become popular for its musical variety show, which features styles from bluegrass to modern country. The venue has continued to be a hotbed for introducing new talent, both bands and solo musicians, and has boosted the careers of hundreds of famous country musicians. It is also the home base for the United States' longest-running live radio show. Note the large wooden circle on stage; the six-foot (2-m) oak piece was cut from the stage of the Ryman Auditorium, the original home of the Opry until it moved to the current building in 1974. Outside of the Opry, snap some fun photos of the giant guitar statues and Opry signage. Once you're in, enjoy the 2-hour show. Each performance features six to eight bands or artists from a wide spectrum of musicians. Some of the superstars that have performed here include Patsy Cline, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, Willie Nelson, Carrie Underwood and Jimmy Dickens. Afterward, head home or to your hotel knowing that you just experienced a show at one of the world’s most famous country music venues.The Grand Ole Opry will take place at the Ryman Auditorium during the months of November, December 2016 and January 2017 Also on February 3, 2017. Located at: 116 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219
Live Nashville Walking Tour
Start at the center of Nashville's entertainment universe, 5th Avenue and Broadway, the heart of Nashville's Entertainment District. See the oldest residence in Nashville, the legendary Ryman Auditorium - original home of the Grand Ole Opry, Tootsie's Orchid Lounge - America's most famous honky tonk. and time-travel to the days before Prohibition with a stop at Nashville's Silver Dollar Saloon (2nd & Broadway), where drink, song, games of chance, and ladies of the night were the rule and never the exception. Take a walk down Market Street through Butler's Run to Riverfront Park, where the hustle and bustle of Nashville's river trade made it the 2nd largest city west of the Appalachians. Amazing views of The Cumberland River, Titans' Stadium, and an exact replica of Nashville's first settlement Fort Nashborough, where we relive the spot where the Cherokee almost ended Tennessee's capital before it got started, abound. Head to Nashville Public Square and meet Andrew Jackson, Tennessee's most (in)famous president, whose exploits in war were only eclipsed by the infamy of his decisions. Off to Printers Alley (Nashville's historic "Men's Quarter"); here the seedy and oft-fun side of Nashville reveals Skull's Rainbow Room, one of Johnny Cash's favorite haunts, along with the site of The Jolly Roger, where Little Richard and Jimi Hendrix cut their chops before skyrocketing to stardom. Continue onto Cherry Street (4th Avenue today), whose inotoriety was so great "no modest woman" would dare risk her reputation treading upon it. Through The Arcade we'll make a brief stop at Country Legend Chet Atkins' Statue before a short trek to The Capitol, one of America's most stunning. The Tennessee State Capitol is a treasure trove of history and was instrumental in the Union's defeat of Confederacy. A brief tale of the critical role Nashville played in Women's Suffrage at The Hermitage Hotel and our tour ends with brief stops at Downtown Presbyterian Church, site of the original Maxwell House, and we are then back in honky tonk heaven between Tootsie's and The Ryman, where many a country legend would sneak a drink or five before taking the stage.
Historic Tennessee - Southern Plantations and Presidents
Your 6.5-hour Tennessee history tour begins with a comfortable charter bus ride to the stately manor of Andrew Jackson, The Hermitage. Home of the seventh U.S. president, historians consider President Jackson’s Hermitage the best preserved early presidential home. Explore its quarters just as President Jackson and his staff did back in 1836.Stroll the lovely formal gardens, then visit the slave quarters, the estate’s original 1804 cabin and the sight where this president and his wife were laid to rest. Afterward, lunch is on your own accord at the on-site historic Hermitage Smorgasbord, offering a traditional Southern Buffet, including dessert. From there, continue on your chartered bus ride to the Belle Meade Mansion.Known as the Queen of the Tennessee Plantations, the Belle Meade Plantation was the centerpiece of a 5,200-acre estate, world-renowned as a thoroughbred stud farm and nursery in the 19th century. It’s a prime example of Southern Greek Revival Antebellum architecture. The present 30-acre site features 10 outbuildings which include an 1832 slave cabin and a colossal carriage house and stables.The day comes to a leisurely close with a wine tasting session at the Winery at Belle Meade Plantation in the afternoon. Sip the estate’s wines, such as chardonnay and cabernet, while enjoying views of the vineyards, then board the bus to return to Nashville.
Nashville Cumberland River Lunch or Dinner Steamboat Cruise
After pickup from your Nashville hotel, board the General Jackson Showboat, one of the largest paddle-wheel boats in the country, and travel down the Cumberland River. This grand vessel was designed to recreate the showboats that plied the waters of American rivers in the 19th century.Admire views of the Nashville landscape as you relax on the indoor or outdoor decks. In the beautiful Victorian theater on board, you’ll feast on a traditional Southern meal. For sample lunch and dinner menus, see the Itinerary section below.You’ll then be treated to live entertainment! On the lunch cruise, enjoy a comedy production full of classic Southern humor. On the dinner cruise, enjoy a live orchestra accompanied by a dynamic cast of dancers in elaborate costumes. After your cruise, you'll be taken back to your hotel.
Nashville Film Locations Tour
You’ll be picked up from your Nashville hotel in the afternoon to begin your 3.5-hour coach tour, which takes you to the real-life filming locations featured on the hit show Nashville.Learn interesting insider information and little-known tidbits about the show from your friendly, informative guide, who's as big of a Nashville fan as you are! Drive by the homes of the characters Scarlett, Rayna, Deacon and Lamar. Thursday's you will visit the historic Bluebird Café, where countless artists have made their mark and launched their careers, including Garth Brooks and Taylor Swift. This dynamic 120-seat music club is famous for its intimate acoustic performances by established and amateur artists alike. You'll witness first-hand why playing at this classic venue is a songwriter’s dream gig -- it's no wonder why the entrance lines are usually around the corner!Your guide will take you to several other surprise filming locations throughout the city, making the show come to life right before your eyes. At the end of your tour, you’ll be taken back to your hotel.