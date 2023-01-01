Andrew Jackson's Hermitage

The former home of seventh president Andrew Jackson lies 15 miles east of downtown. The sprawling, well-kept grounds of this 1150-acre site offer a peek into what life was like for the historical figure and, more generally, into 19th-century plantation life. Tour the Federal-style brick mansion, now a furnished house-museum with costumed interpreters, and see Jackson's original 1804 log cabin and quarters for enslaved workers.

Jackson was a lifelong supporter of slavery, at times having 100 people enslaved on the premises. A special exhibit tells their stories and confronts the myth of the 'noble' slave-owner.