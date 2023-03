This unassuming modern brick building seats 4400 for the Grand Ole Opry multiple times per week. Daytime backstage guided tours are offered every 15 minutes daily, allowing guests to peek in the green rooms, stand on stage and see an on-site post office housing exclusive mailboxes for Opry performers.

Die-hard fans can opt for the $150 VIP pre-show tour on days the Opry shows are in the house.