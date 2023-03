For outdoor recreation near Opryland, head to this 374-acre park beside the Cumberland River. Kids can splash around in Wave Country or roll around the skate park. For greener distractions, toss a Frisbee on the disc golf course or rent a B-Cycle and pedal the 10.2-mile Stones River Greenway, which connects to the 6.4-mile Shelby Bottoms Greenway via the Cumberland River Pedestrian Bridge.

The park also has a campground.