'Outlaw country' star Willie Nelson sold all his worldly goods to pay off a $16.7 million tax debt in the early 1990s. You can see them at this quirky museum, not far from the Grand Ole Opry.

There are small exhibits dedicated to other country artists as well, including quirky relics such as an all-braille edition of Playboy magazine, created for blind country star Ronnie Milsap.