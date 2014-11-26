Welcome to Oakland
BART SFO Voucher
BART trains depart from the SFO International Terminal 3 to 4 times per hour to downtown San Francisco. The train stops at 4 downtown stations located near the Civic Center, Union Square, Moscone and Financial District hotels. Fisherman's Wharf hotels are a very short taxi ride from the Embarcadero station. This is the last station before the train goes under the San Francisco Bay to the East Bay and to cities like Berkeley, Oakland and beyond.Purchase a voucher redeemable for a $20 BART ticket. Your $20 BART ticket will have enough value for a round trip BART ride from SFO to Downtown San Francisco, Downtown Oakland or Downtown Berkeley, plus a small balance you can easily upgrade for round trip travel to East Bay destinations or for additional BART rides anywhere in the BART system. If you need to add more value to your BART ticket, you can do so at any BART station Ticket Vending Machine. Ticket Vending Machines accept cash as well as Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express. .
Best of Berkeley Gourmet Food Tour
Your tour departs from Shattuck Avenue in downtown Berkeley at your selected departure time. Conveniently located near the BART train station, Berkeley – considered by many as the birthplace of California cuisine – is easily accessible from San Francisco. On your 3-hour food tour, you’ll explore Berkeley’s North Shattuck district, known locally as the Gourmet Ghetto. This neighborhood is home to long-established culinary icons including Chez Panisse and The Cheeseboard Collective, as well as emerging edible enterprises such as The Local Butcher Shop.Your expert guide has tons of background knowledge and experience in the Bay Area culinary world, so you’ll enjoy informative and entertaining commentary about this East Bay city’s renowned food history and culture as you visit local hotspots. Indulge in homemade cupcakes at Love at First Bite Cupcakery & Bakery, beautiful gourmet chocolates at Alegio Chocolates, crispy potato puffs at Gregoire’s and pizza at The Cheeseboard Pizzeria. Sip tea at Imperial Tea Court, munch on meaty sandwiches at The Local Butcher Shop, and slurp homemade soups at SOOP in Epicurious Garden.Wash your food tastings down with a wine tasting at Vintage and some coffee at the original Peet’s Coffee & Tea, a West Coast coffee institution. You’ll meet and chat with owners, chefs and purveyors about this food-focused neighborhood and the city’s commitment to seasonal, organic, locally grown food and sustainable business practices. Your delicious gastronomic experience ends back at your original departure point.Please note: Places visited and tastings are subject to change depending upon availability.
Private Transfer: Oakland International Airport to Hotel
Getting from Oakland International Airport to a local hotel can be complicated, but it doesn’t have to be. This convenient option takes all the hassle and guesswork out of renting a car or paying for an expensive taxi after a long flight. Simply enter your details when you book, pay in advance, and then show your voucher to your driver when you land in the Bay Area.Travel in a comfortable hybrid for up to two passengers, luxury sedan for up to three passengers, or an SUV for up to six passengers. Sit back and enjoy the ride to Oakland, Berkeley or San Francisco without worrying about public transport or getting lost.
Private Transfer: Hotel to Oakland International Airport
Getting to the airport can be a frustrating and stressful event. If simply dealing with traffic wasn’t enough, there’s also the chore of trying to find a parking spot at the airport. The whole process can be simplified by scheduling a private vehicle with a professional chauffeur. Just purchase, confirm, and meet the driver. It’s that simple. And with the choice of a 2-person hybrid, 3-person sedan, or a 6-passenger SUV, it’s easy to include friends, family, or even those co-workers joining in on a business trip. Service from any San Francisco, Oakland, or Berkeley accommodation to the Oakland International Airport is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so it doesn’t matter when the flight is leaving. This ultra-convenient form of transportation will always be ready to roll when the Oakland airport departures are.
Low Cost Private Transfer From Metropolitan Oakland International Airport to San Francisco City - One Way
Sit back and relax while our driver leads you the way and assists you with your luggage. You will not have to worry about any details on how to get to your location in San Francisco. Do not get confused or worried because of language barriers or other problems. Once arrived to the arrival terminal you will find your private driver awaiting you with a sign bearing your name on it. Once you made contact with your driver he will assist and direct you to the vehicle and make sure you arrive to your destination in San Francisco city in comfort and safety. Enjoy a piece of mind knowing that everything is organised and enjoy the views while passing by the famous Union Square or cross the iconic Golden Gate Bridge. To guarantee that no problems will occur we ask you to provide us with your flight number and the address of destination in San Francisco. With these details your private driver will monitor your flight and make sure to be there when you arrive. We will supply you with a travel voucher that you can present to your private driver.
Low Cost Private Transfer From Metropolitan Oakland International Airport to Oakland City - One Way
Make sure everything for your trip is organized. Our driver will be there when you arrive and ensure your safe and fast transfer to Oakland without you having to worry. You will be awaited by your private driver in the arrival terminal holding a sign with your name on it. When your flight is delayed, do not worry, your driver will monitor your flight and be there when you arrive. He then will help you with your luggage and lead you to the car. Once you and the driver double-checked the location address you provided us with he will take you straight to your destination in Oakland. Enjoy the drive past the famous Jack London Square and the iconic USS Potomac while the driver takes you to your destination. To guarantee that no problems will occur we ask you to provide us with your flight number and the address of destination in Oakland. With these details your private driver will monitor your flight and make sure to be there when you arrive. We will supply you with a travel voucher that you can present to your private driver.