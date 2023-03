This 10-acre kiddie attraction dates from 1950, and we're not sure if it's been overhauled since. We mean that as a compliment! Children's Fairyland, with its little Aesop and Grimm Bros themed attractions, has all of the nostalgia feels. There's a raw authenticity to the faded Peter Rabbit gardens and Alice in Wonderland labyrinth, a stark contrast to most hyper-frenetic contemporary kids' play parks. Located on the northern side of Lake Merritt.