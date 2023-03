If you love video games, the MADE is the heaven you go to when you die and are all out of extra lives. It's a museum of sorts, but more a sort of time-travel arcade filled with video game consoles ranging from Playstation 4s to Neo Geos to Atari 2600s. There are 5300 playable games inside, and you can lose a day playing them all in happy, pew-pew-pew, bleeping bliss. Only open on weekends.