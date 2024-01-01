African American Museum & Library at Oakland

Part of the Oakland Public Library, the AAMLO consists of a non-circulating library with huge collections on African American history and culture in California and the American West. On top of the library is a small museum with temporary and visiting exhibitions that address the African American experience.
