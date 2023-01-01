The area where writer and adventurer Jack London once raised hell now bears his name. The pretty waterfront location is worth a stroll, especially when the Sunday farmers market takes over, or get off your feet and kayak around the harbor. Contemporary redevelopment has added a cinema complex, condo development and popular restaurants and bars.

A replica of Jack London’s Yukon cabin stands at the eastern end of the square. Oddly, people throw coins inside as if it’s a fountain.

Another interesting historical stop, adjacent to the tiny cabin, is Heinold’s First & Last Chance Saloon. Catch a ferry from San Francisco – a worthwhile excursion in itself – and you’ll land just paces away.