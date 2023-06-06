Oakland

San Pablo Street, Oakland, California, United States of America, North America

You can eat a taco here that will leave you speechless, desperate for more, until you have pork and leek dumplings and decide those are your gastronomic destiny. You can play an Atari 2600 in a museum and drink a beer under a wall of skulls before listening to some of the nation's freshest hip-hop – live.

  • Chabot Space & Science Center

    Chabot Space & Science Center

    Oakland

    Stargazers will go gaga over this kid-oriented science and technology center in the Oakland Hills with loads of exhibits on subjects such as space travel…

  • Oakland Museum of California

    Oakland Museum of California

    Oakland

    Every museum has an educational mission, and this one is dedicated to California. You'll find rotating exhibitions on artistic and scientific themes, and…

  • Lake Merritt

    Lake Merritt

    Oakland

    An urban respite, Lake Merritt is a popular place to stroll or go running (a 3.5-mile paved path circles the lake), with bonsai and botanical gardens, a…

  • USS Potomac

    USS Potomac

    Oakland

    Franklin D Roosevelt’s ‘floating White House,’ the 165ft USS Potomac, is moored at Clay and Water Sts by the ferry dock, and is open for dockside tours…

  • Mountain View Cemetery

    Mountain View Cemetery

    Oakland

    At the northern end of Piedmont Ave, this is perhaps the most serene and lovely artificial landscape in the East Bay. Designed by Frederick Law Olmstead …

  • Jack London Square

    Jack London Square

    Oakland

    The area where writer and adventurer Jack London once raised hell now bears his name. The pretty waterfront location is worth a stroll, especially when…

  • Children's Fairyland

    Children's Fairyland

    Oakland

    This 10-acre kiddie attraction dates from 1950, and we're not sure if it's been overhauled since. We mean that as a compliment! Children's Fairyland, with…

  • Jack London's Cabin

    Jack London's Cabin

    Oakland

    Reconstructed in part using the logs from London's original cabin in the Yukon Territory of Canada, this historic wooden cabin allows visitors a peek…

A bowl filled with quinoa, avocado, sweet potatoes, tomatoes and red cabbage sits next to a glass of water and a fork and knife.

Food

Top 7 vegan restaurants around the San Francisco Bay Area

Sep 19, 2019 • 4 min read

