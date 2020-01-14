Once a glamorous enclave for silent-film stars and tycoons, Westlake is now Downtown's raffish western neighbor, tempered by lake-studded MacArthur Park, the very one that ‘melts in the dark’ in the eponymous Jimmy Webb song made famous by Donna Summer. Despite the faint whiff of gentrification, the neighborhood remains a gritty bastion of working-class Latino vida. Further west, Westlake spills seamlessly into vast and vibrant Koreatown, a platter of sizzling BBQ joints, 24-hour spas and karaoke bars, all splashed with a dash of glorious art-deco architecture from the area's gilded past.