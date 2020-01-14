Westlake & Koreatown

Once a glamorous enclave for silent-film stars and tycoons, Westlake is now Downtown's raffish western neighbor, tempered by lake-studded MacArthur Park, the very one that ‘melts in the dark’ in the eponymous Jimmy Webb song made famous by Donna Summer. Despite the faint whiff of gentrification, the neighborhood remains a gritty bastion of working-class Latino vida. Further west, Westlake spills seamlessly into vast and vibrant Koreatown, a platter of sizzling BBQ joints, 24-hour spas and karaoke bars, all splashed with a dash of glorious art-deco architecture from the area's gilded past.

Explore Westlake & Koreatown

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Westlake & Koreatown.

  • See

    Chapman Plaza

    It might look like an extravagant Spanish baroque villa, but this complex began life as one of the first drive-in markets in the western US. Opened in…

  • See

    Bullocks Wilshire

    Clad in terracotta tiles and adorned with copper decorative motifs, this 1929 art-deco diva was the country’s first department store designed for shoppers…

  • See

    Wilshire Boulevard Temple

    The construction of this Byzantine-revival behemoth was overseen by Edgar Magnin, dubbed 'Rabbi of the Stars' due to his numerous Hollywood pals. Movie…

  • See

    MacArthur Park

    The centerpiece of MacArthur Park is its 14ft-deep lake. Originally a swamp, the lake reached 6th St before the extension of Wilshire Blvd sliced right…