The Winter Ultimate Mountain Trip

Begin your morning at Union Station in Downtown Denver where your driver guide for the day will pick you up in a clean, comfortable 12 passenger touring van. You will head west to majestic Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater where you can walk into the amphitheater where many music legends have performed among the enormous rock monoliths. While in the park you may tour the Visitor Center and learn more about the fascinating geology and history of this park and visit the Trading Post and enjoy the Colorado Music Hall of Fame as well as spectacular views. Then you will travel through the rugged Clear Creek Canyon and admire the towering rock walls and look for wildlife and rock climbers. Next you will have a brief stop in a old western town before you cross the Continental Divide while reaching an altitude of nearly 12,000 feet (3,657m). Take a short stroll on a trail and enjoy breathtaking views of the Ten Mile Mountain Range, ski resorts and lake Dillon reservoir. Next you will travel to the historic Town of Breckenridge where you can stroll along the riverwalk and the quaint streets shopping, or having lunch in one of the many restaurants or cafes. Or you may choose to ride a gondola up to the base of Breckenridge ski area. You will then return to Denver driving through the Eisenhower Tunnel the longest and highest passenger car tunnel in the world. Arriving back at Union Station around 4:30 pm, approximate duration is 8 hours. This activity includes the following: Safe, clean and comfortable touring van water, snacks and beverages Professional Driver/Guide