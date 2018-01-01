Welcome to Breckenridge
The vast, hulking mountains here rise and fall, merging seamlessly into one another to present a perfect alpine backdrop. Laced with ski runs and hiking trails and stitched together with pine groves, they blaze gold in the morning, glow pink at dusk and fade into a deep shadowy blue as the sky pales then darkens, revealing endless stars best viewed from a frothing hot tub next to the roaring Blue River.
Top experiences in Breckenridge
Breckenridge activities
Granite Mountaintop Zipline and Freefall
The best way to see the Arkansas River Valley, from high above on clifftops and treetops, is via the 44-acre, private zipline course at Granite Outpost. This course, located north of Buena Vista, Colorado, features seven lines with more than 3,500 total feet of zooming cable. Finish off the adventure with a dual-race line covering 900-foot. It leaves guests breathless, yet smiling, from ear to ear.Hearts will race while leaping from the platforms built into natural features such as rock cliffs and towering old-growth pine trees. This course provides a big dose of mountain fun overlooking the 14,000-foot Collegiate Peaks mountain range.
Upper Colorado Half Day Scenic Float
Listen as your guide provides fascinating history and stories about the surrounding area and points out the historic mining cabins scattered along the riverside. Look for the natural hot spring nestled along the river’s bank and keep an eye out for the many birds and animals that are abundant in the area. The occasional passenger train will rumble by as sunbathe, slip into the river for a quick swim, or just relax on the raft. Cliff jumping is also an available option with cliff heights ranging from five to twenty-five feet. Don't miss your chance to see some of Colorado most beautiful wildlife while floating through the painted canyon walls.
Breckenridge Premium Snowboard Rental Including Delivery
Servicing a total of 36 resorts, the are regarded as the industry leader in ski and snowboard rental delivery service and have won rave reviews for their unparalleled customer service, personalized attention, and quality of equipment.You can expect: Free Delivery & Custom Fitting Opens Early & Closes Late Top of the Line Equipment Slope-side Assistance Available Easy Return Process You choose the time, you choose the place and we will arrive on time to custom fit your equipment in the comfort of your lodging. The service revolves entirely around your needs during your time in Breckenridge and they offer deliveries anywhere between 7:30am to 10pm. In the rare event that there are any issues with your equipment, contact the local operator. The professional rental technicians can meet you in no time and get you back on the slopes in a flash. When you are ready to return your equipment, just call and arrangements will be made for our ski concierge to swing over and collect all of your gear. Delivery service is only for those directly in the Breckenridge (Keystone, Arapahoe Basin, Loveland, and Copper) area.
Breckenridge Sport Ski Rental Package Including Delivery
Breckenridge Sport Snowboard Rental Package Including Delivery
The Winter Ultimate Mountain Trip
Begin your morning at Union Station in Downtown Denver where your driver guide for the day will pick you up in a clean, comfortable 12 passenger touring van. You will head west to majestic Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater where you can walk into the amphitheater where many music legends have performed among the enormous rock monoliths. While in the park you may tour the Visitor Center and learn more about the fascinating geology and history of this park and visit the Trading Post and enjoy the Colorado Music Hall of Fame as well as spectacular views. Then you will travel through the rugged Clear Creek Canyon and admire the towering rock walls and look for wildlife and rock climbers. Next you will have a brief stop in a old western town before you cross the Continental Divide while reaching an altitude of nearly 12,000 feet (3,657m). Take a short stroll on a trail and enjoy breathtaking views of the Ten Mile Mountain Range, ski resorts and lake Dillon reservoir. Next you will travel to the historic Town of Breckenridge where you can stroll along the riverwalk and the quaint streets shopping, or having lunch in one of the many restaurants or cafes. Or you may choose to ride a gondola up to the base of Breckenridge ski area. You will then return to Denver driving through the Eisenhower Tunnel the longest and highest passenger car tunnel in the world. Arriving back at Union Station around 4:30 pm, approximate duration is 8 hours. This activity includes the following: Safe, clean and comfortable touring van water, snacks and beverages Professional Driver/Guide