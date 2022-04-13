The best place to hunt for starfish, anemones and other tide-pool critters is in and around this rock-strewn eco-preserve. The walk down to the beach gets…
South Bay Beaches
When you’ve had all the Hollywood ambition, artsy pretension, velvet ropes and mind-numbing traffic you can take, head south of the airport, where this string of beach towns along Santa Monica Bay will soothe that mess from your psyche in one sunset. Buff volleyballers brush elbows with well-to-do University of Southern California (USC) alumni and an increasingly interesting restaurant scene.
Explore South Bay Beaches
- Abalone Cove Shoreline Park
The best place to hunt for starfish, anemones and other tide-pool critters is in and around this rock-strewn eco-preserve. The walk down to the beach gets…
- WWayfarers Chapel
The most stunning non-natural attraction on Palos Verdes was built by Lloyd Wright (son of Frank) in 1951, and no matter where you stand among the great…
- Redondo Beach Pier
Arching from the bottom of Torrance Blvd all the way to King Harbor, this classic 1960s multilevel beast is the Redondo hub, with plenty of pierside…
- Manhattan Beach
If Manhattan Beach had its own magazine, it would surely be called Gorgeous Living. Classy beachside cottages, bougainvillea-lined walk streets, bustling…
- HHermosa Beach
Strolling down Hermosa Beach’s Pier Ave on a summer weekend, you’re immediately struck by two things: everybody’s wearing flip-flops, tiny tees and a tan,…
- RRedondo & Torrance Beaches
Redondo Beach is a working-class beach town, the largest in the South Bay and the most ethnically diverse. As it wanders inland it bleeds into neighboring…
- PPoint Vicente Interpretive Center
Binocular-toting whale watchers gather north of the adjacent lighthouse between December and April when Pacific gray whales embark on their fascinating…
- SSouth Coast Botanic Garden
It’s hard to believe that this 87-acre, flowering and fruiting, sprouting and sprawling blast of life (we’re talking around 2000 species) was reclaimed…
- RRoundhouse Marine Studies Lab & Aquarium
At this compact aquarium at the end of the 928ft-long Manhattan Beach Pier, you can pet a slimy sea cucumber, check out the deep-ocean tank with its…
