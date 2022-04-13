©holbox/Shutterstock

South Bay Beaches

When you’ve had all the Hollywood ambition, artsy pretension, velvet ropes and mind-numbing traffic you can take, head south of the airport, where this string of beach towns along Santa Monica Bay will soothe that mess from your psyche in one sunset. Buff volleyballers brush elbows with well-to-do University of Southern California (USC) alumni and an increasingly interesting restaurant scene.

Explore South Bay Beaches

  • Abalone Cove Shoreline Park

    The best place to hunt for starfish, anemones and other tide-pool critters is in and around this rock-strewn eco-preserve. The walk down to the beach gets…

  • W

    Wayfarers Chapel

    The most stunning non-natural attraction on Palos Verdes was built by Lloyd Wright (son of Frank) in 1951, and no matter where you stand among the great…

  • Redondo Beach Pier

    Arching from the bottom of Torrance Blvd all the way to King Harbor, this classic 1960s multilevel beast is the Redondo hub, with plenty of pierside…

  • Manhattan Beach

    If Manhattan Beach had its own magazine, it would surely be called Gorgeous Living. Classy beachside cottages, bougainvillea-lined walk streets, bustling…

  • H

    Hermosa Beach

    Strolling down Hermosa Beach’s Pier Ave on a summer weekend, you’re immediately struck by two things: everybody’s wearing flip-flops, tiny tees and a tan,…

  • R

    Redondo & Torrance Beaches

    Redondo Beach is a working-class beach town, the largest in the South Bay and the most ethnically diverse. As it wanders inland it bleeds into neighboring…

  • P

    Point Vicente Interpretive Center

    Binocular-toting whale watchers gather north of the adjacent lighthouse between December and April when Pacific gray whales embark on their fascinating…

  • S

    South Coast Botanic Garden

    It’s hard to believe that this 87-acre, flowering and fruiting, sprouting and sprawling blast of life (we’re talking around 2000 species) was reclaimed…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout South Bay Beaches.

  • See

    Abalone Cove Shoreline Park

    The best place to hunt for starfish, anemones and other tide-pool critters is in and around this rock-strewn eco-preserve. The walk down to the beach gets…

  • See

    Wayfarers Chapel

    The most stunning non-natural attraction on Palos Verdes was built by Lloyd Wright (son of Frank) in 1951, and no matter where you stand among the great…

  • See

    Redondo Beach Pier

    Arching from the bottom of Torrance Blvd all the way to King Harbor, this classic 1960s multilevel beast is the Redondo hub, with plenty of pierside…

  • See

    Manhattan Beach

    If Manhattan Beach had its own magazine, it would surely be called Gorgeous Living. Classy beachside cottages, bougainvillea-lined walk streets, bustling…

  • See

    Hermosa Beach

    Strolling down Hermosa Beach’s Pier Ave on a summer weekend, you’re immediately struck by two things: everybody’s wearing flip-flops, tiny tees and a tan,…

  • See

    Redondo & Torrance Beaches

    Redondo Beach is a working-class beach town, the largest in the South Bay and the most ethnically diverse. As it wanders inland it bleeds into neighboring…

  • See

    Point Vicente Interpretive Center

    Binocular-toting whale watchers gather north of the adjacent lighthouse between December and April when Pacific gray whales embark on their fascinating…

  • See

    South Coast Botanic Garden

    It’s hard to believe that this 87-acre, flowering and fruiting, sprouting and sprawling blast of life (we’re talking around 2000 species) was reclaimed…

Guidebooks

Learn more about South Bay Beaches

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.