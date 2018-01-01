7-Day Private Tour Lake Manyara, Serengeti, Tarangire, Ngorongoro from Arusha

Day 1: Arusha to Tarangire National ParkAfter breakfast at the lodge, leave early to the Tarangire National Park. This is the third largest park in Tanzania, and it is characterized by the amazingly large herds of elephants that can be encountered in this park. Overnight is at Panorama campsite. Day 2: Tarangire to Serengeti National ParkEnjoy breakfast at 6am. Embark on a drive to the Great Serengeti National Park with your picnic lunch en route via Ngorongoro Crater rim. Dinner and overnight at Seronera Campsite.Day 3: Central Serengeti After breakfast, continue with both morning and afternoon game drives in Serengeti National Park. Remember this is the migration safari, so your game drives will depend on the movement of the migrants. Your guide knows how to locate the herds. The Serengeti National Park is famous for the Great Migration. Dinner and overnight at Seronera Campsite. Day 4: Serengeti to Ngorongoro CraterAfter breakfast, continue with game view in the Serengeti for three hours. Then, proceed with game on route arrive at nabi gate for lunch and after that proceed to Ngorongoro conservation area for dinner. Overnight at Simba Campsite.Day 5: Ngorongoro Crater to Lake ManyaraStart at 7am for the game drive with a picnic lunch inside the Ngorongoro Crater. As very few animals migrate in and out of the crater with its 2000 foot-high walls, you can expect to see lions, elephants, zebras, hippos, flamingos, jackals, rhinos, antelopes, many birds, and other species. Your guide will be in contact with other safari drivers and will amaze you with their skill at locating the hidden animals. After exploration in Ngorongoro Crater, drive to Fanaka Campsite for dinner and overnight.Day 6 Lake Manyara to ArushaThe journey continues to the village of Mto wa Mbu near Lake Manyara. Over the years the village has attracted people from various ethnic groups, and the wide variety of backgrounds and ethnicities has created a multicultural atmosphere in Mto wa Mbu. After a short briefing your guide will take you on a walk through the village and its surroundings. Dinner and Overnight at Arusha Tourist Inn Hotel.Day 7: Arusha National parkDepart Arusha in the morning with your private guide and travel to Arusha National Park, a short 40-minute drive. The park has an incredible variety of fauna and flora, which cannot fail to impress. Hollywood also chose this region to film the movie Hartari in which Hardy Kruger starred alongside the legendary John Wayne. Proceed back to Arusha in the evening.