Welcome to Arusha National Park
At 552 sq km, it's a small park and, while there is wildlife here, it's nothing compared to that of other northern-circuit parks. But these minor details can be quickly forgotten when you're walking amid the soul-stirring scenery and exploring the meaningful trekking possibilities.
Top experiences in Arusha National Park
Arusha National Park activities
Arusha National Park Guided Day Tour from Arusha
Your group with a minimum of 2 people can delight on an early morning pick-up from your accommodation to be at the gates of Arusha National Park by approximately 10:00am. The drive to the park is short; coffee plantations and small towns with busy daily life keep you entertained for the 50 minutes it takes until you turn onto a gravel road and start ascending towards the park gate. Here, an armed ranger will join before setting out across open plains for your leisurely morning walking safari in the shadows of Mt Meru. Heading up the ascent route of Mt Meru gives an interesting perspective on viewing wildlife with great panoramics of the park below. Once back down at the gate, drive the short distance to Momella Lakes for a picnic lunch (additional cost of $10 USD). Here, you can take enjoy a canoeing safari (optional) on the lake or continue with afternoon game drives through the park at a relaxed pace. Late afternoon leave the park to head back to your accommodation.
1 Day Arusha National park safari
After breakfast you are met by our professional tour guide/driver, who will deliver a short safari info briefing, after which we travel east to the Arusha National Park. This small but beautiful Tanzanian National Park is the closest national park to both the famous Arusha “safari town” (40 km) as well as the Kilimanjaro International Airport, thus making it ideal for 1-day safaris or tours. Not only is the animal life in the park abundant, but it is also one of the most beautiful and topographically varied parks in Tanzania. The park’s three most significant features include the rugged Mount Meru (Tanzania’s second highest peak at 4566m), the notably different colored Momela Lakes, and the 3km wide Ngurdoto Crater, which was formed about fifteen million years ago!We will enjoy a picnic lunch inside the park and do a morning and afternoon game drive, visiting both the Momela Lakes and the Ngurdoto Crater. Wildlife which could be seen include African buffalos, elephants, hippos, giraffe, warthogs, antelopes, zebras, blue monkeys and sometimes a rare leopard or hyena. Late afternoon we depart for Arusha where we will end our safari adventure. You will be taken to your hotel, which ends our tour package services.
7-Day Private Tour Lake Manyara, Serengeti, Tarangire, Ngorongoro from Arusha
Day 1: Arusha to Tarangire National ParkAfter breakfast at the lodge, leave early to the Tarangire National Park. This is the third largest park in Tanzania, and it is characterized by the amazingly large herds of elephants that can be encountered in this park. Overnight is at Panorama campsite. Day 2: Tarangire to Serengeti National ParkEnjoy breakfast at 6am. Embark on a drive to the Great Serengeti National Park with your picnic lunch en route via Ngorongoro Crater rim. Dinner and overnight at Seronera Campsite.Day 3: Central Serengeti After breakfast, continue with both morning and afternoon game drives in Serengeti National Park. Remember this is the migration safari, so your game drives will depend on the movement of the migrants. Your guide knows how to locate the herds. The Serengeti National Park is famous for the Great Migration. Dinner and overnight at Seronera Campsite. Day 4: Serengeti to Ngorongoro CraterAfter breakfast, continue with game view in the Serengeti for three hours. Then, proceed with game on route arrive at nabi gate for lunch and after that proceed to Ngorongoro conservation area for dinner. Overnight at Simba Campsite.Day 5: Ngorongoro Crater to Lake ManyaraStart at 7am for the game drive with a picnic lunch inside the Ngorongoro Crater. As very few animals migrate in and out of the crater with its 2000 foot-high walls, you can expect to see lions, elephants, zebras, hippos, flamingos, jackals, rhinos, antelopes, many birds, and other species. Your guide will be in contact with other safari drivers and will amaze you with their skill at locating the hidden animals. After exploration in Ngorongoro Crater, drive to Fanaka Campsite for dinner and overnight.Day 6 Lake Manyara to ArushaThe journey continues to the village of Mto wa Mbu near Lake Manyara. Over the years the village has attracted people from various ethnic groups, and the wide variety of backgrounds and ethnicities has created a multicultural atmosphere in Mto wa Mbu. After a short briefing your guide will take you on a walk through the village and its surroundings. Dinner and Overnight at Arusha Tourist Inn Hotel.Day 7: Arusha National parkDepart Arusha in the morning with your private guide and travel to Arusha National Park, a short 40-minute drive. The park has an incredible variety of fauna and flora, which cannot fail to impress. Hollywood also chose this region to film the movie Hartari in which Hardy Kruger starred alongside the legendary John Wayne. Proceed back to Arusha in the evening.
6-Day Safari in Tanzania's Northern Parks
Arriving To Tanzania Upon your arrival meet at Kilimanjaro International Airport and transfer to your hotel in Arusha for bed and breakfast (B/B). Day 01: Arusha National Park In the morning drive to Arusha National Park with your packed lunch for game viewing. Break for a picnic lunch then continue with game viewing at Arusha National Park. Dinner and overnight at Impala Hotel/Karama Lodge. Full board (FB)Day 02: Tarangire National Park After breakfast transfer to Tarangire national park with your packed lunch for game viewing, enjoy a picnic lunch at Tarangire then continue with your game viewing until late evening, dinner and overnight, Tarangire Roika Tented lodge/Similar. FBDay 03 : Lake Manyara National Park After breakfast transfer to Lake Manyara National Park for game viewing, lunch then after lunch drive to the park again for a second half game viewing. Dinner and overnight, Manyara BougainVillea Safari lodge. FBDay 04: Serengeti National Park After breakfast transfer to Serengeti national park via Ngorongoro conservation area, with your lunch box and game en-route. Dinner and overnight, Totorlis Camp/Similar. FBDay 05: Serengeti / Ngorongoro After breakfast with your packed lunch drive and game en route to Ngorongoro Conservation Area. Pass by Olduvai Gorge a historical site whereby the early man lived its your option whether you pass by the Maasai boma if you are interested in the real African life tradition and culture for extra costs, After your lunch en route adds to the crater rim for your dinner and overnight at Ngorongoro Wildlife lodge/Similar. FBDay 06: Ngorongoro Crater After breakfast, with packed lunch descend into the crater for a full day game viewing. Have your picnic lunch in the crater at hippo pool or Lerai forest. Evening drive back to Arusha for dinner and overnight at your Hotel
Full Day To Arusha National Park
Your day tour begins your hotel pickup at the morning, followed by the short drive to nearby Arusha National Park. Often overlooked by visitors to Tanzania, this is nevertheless a special place: your driver-guide will show you the marvelous Ngurdoto Crater and the splendid resident wildlife. Enjoy a calming canoeing safari in Arusha National Park, and experience wildlife watching in a whole new way. Watching the resident wildlife come to the lake to quench their thirst promises a good nature sighting. You can also opt for a walking safari which can turn into an exciting highlight here, in a park which is the only place on Tanzania’s Northern Circuit where the acrobatic black and white colobus monkey can be easily seen. Also present here are leopards and hyena, though an elephant sighting would be rare and lion are absent. But there is every chance to see giraffe and zebra, waterbuck and dik-dik. Enjoy the colorful birdlife with trogon, turaco and flamingo among the many species, while you break for picnic lunch, in this delightful setting. Your driver-guide is dedicated to helping you identify them all! After our time in the park, we return you to your Arusha hotel for some rest.
14-Days Kenya and Tanzania Camping Safari from Nairobi
Day 1: Nairobi Arrive at Nairobi Airport and start your tour with a transfer to your Nairobi hotel. Day 2: Nairobi - Masaai Mara Pickup from your hotel at 8:30am to drive to Masai Mara game reserve. Accommodation Lenchada Tourist Camp or similar. Day 3: Masaai Mara Game Reserve After an early morning breakfast, spend the full day viewing game and exploring this spectacular park with a picnic lunch served in the park at the Mara river border of Kenya and Tanzania. Return to the camp for dinner and an overnight stay. Day 4: Masaai Mara - Lake Nakuru National Park Enjoy a pre-breakfast game drive, then return to the campsite for a late breakfast. Leave your campsite and proceed to Lake Nakuru, arriving in the late afternoon. Dinner and an overnight stay in a Nakuru Lodge. Day 5: Nakuru - Nairobi After an early morning breakfast, proceed for a game drive in Lake Nakuru National Park, Leave Nakuru after lunch for Nairobi Accommodation Hotel Delta Nairobi on bed and breakfast. Day 6: Nairobi - Arusha Board a shuttle from Nairobi or the city center at 7am and proceed to Arusha, arriving at 1:00pm. Dinner and an overnight stay at Arusha Hotel or bed and breakfast. Day 7: Arusha National Park Pickup at 9:00am from your Hotel in Arusha and depart for Arusha National Park. Enjoy a picnic lunch and game drive in Arusha Park. Your accommodation will be at Colobus Campsite or similar. Day 8: Tarangire National Park After breakfast, depart for Tarangire National Park. Enjoy a picnic lunch and game drive in Tarangire Park. Dinner and an overnight stay at Zion Campsite or similar. Day 9: Serengeti National Park After breakfast depart for Serengeti National Park. Your accommodation will be at Seronera Campsite or similar. Day10: Serengeti National Park After breakfast, spend the full day in Serengeti National Park. Your accommodation will be at Seronera Campsite or similar. Day 11: Ngorongoro Crater Rim Enjoy an early morning game drive in Serengeti National Park before lunch. Depart for Ngorongoro Crater rim. Your accommodation will be at Simba Campsite or similar. Day 12: Lake Manyara In the early morning, descend to the Crater floor for a game drive. Enjoy lunch at the hippo pool picnic site. Ascend to the rim and depart for Lake Manyara. Dinner and an overnight stay at Jambo Campsite or similar. Day 13: Lake Manyara National Park After breakfast, go on a game drive in Lake Manyara National Park. Enjoy a picnic lunch and mid-afternoon departure for Arusha. Day 14: Arusha - Nairobi After breakfast, board a shuttle from Arusha at 7:00am and proceed to Nairobi, arriving at 1pm or transfer to Kilimanjaro International airport.