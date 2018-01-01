Welcome to Chake Chake

Chake Chake is the capital of Pemba. Often called simply 'Chake', it's an appealingly scruffy place with a busy centre of shops and market stalls. Sights are limited, and the nearest beach is at Makoba (7km to the east), so Chake Chake is mainly used by visitors as a transport hub and starting block for deeper exploration on Pemba.