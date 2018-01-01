Welcome to Karlskrona

This handsome military-base town is included on the Unesco World Heritage list for its impressive collection of 17th- and 18th-century naval architecture, which could best be described as being in the Danish baroque style.

Read More

It was the failed Danish invasion of Skåne in 1679 that sparked Karlskrona’s conception, when King Karl XI decided that a southern naval base was needed for better control over the Baltic Sea. Almost immediately, it became Sweden’s third-biggest city – hard to imagine today, given it's now so delightfully compact and quiet.

Much of the town still has military ties, so for many sights you’ll only be granted admission if you join a tour.

Read Less

Top experiences in Karlskrona

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $32.49

Image for