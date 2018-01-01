This handsome military-base town is included on the Unesco World Heritage list for its impressive collection of 17th- and 18th-century naval architecture, which could best be described as being in the Danish baroque style.

It was the failed Danish invasion of Skåne in 1679 that sparked Karlskrona’s conception, when King Karl XI decided that a southern naval base was needed for better control over the Baltic Sea. Almost immediately, it became Sweden’s third-biggest city – hard to imagine today, given it's now so delightfully compact and quiet.

Much of the town still has military ties, so for many sights you’ll only be granted admission if you join a tour.

