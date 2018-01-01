Welcome to Haugesund

The North Sea port of Haugesund lies beyond the well-trodden west coast routes. It was historically an important herring fishing port, as well as a safe harbour for ships travelling up and down the sound. These days, like many west coast towns, it's switched its focus to the petroleum industry, but don't let that deter you from a visit – it's an attractive, lively town, with most of the interest revolving around the harbourside. There are some good bars and restaurants to investigate down by the waterfront, and lovely Karmøy island is only a short trip away.