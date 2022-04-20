Svalbard

Lilliehook Fjorden, Svalbard. Greenland Sea.

Svalbard is the Arctic North as you always dreamed it existed. This wondrous archipelago is a land of dramatic snow-drowned peaks and glaciers, of vast ice fields and forbidding icebergs, an elemental place where the seemingly endless Arctic night and the perpetual sunlight of summer carry a deeper kind of magic. One of Europe's last great wildernesses, this is also the domain of more polar bears than people, a terrain rich in epic legends of polar exploration.

  • Exploration boat in front of Lilliehook glacier in Lilliehook fjord, a branch of Cross Fjord, Spitsbergen Island, Svalbard archipelago, Norway.

    Krossfjorden

    Svalbard

    This 30km-long fjord north of Ny Ålesund is a popular detour for cruise ships, partly for the scenic beauty of Lillehöökbreen (its grand tidewater glacier…

  • Magdalenefjord in northwestern Spitsbergen. Norway. Europe.; Shutterstock ID 1222385971; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 1222385971

    Magdalenefjord

    Svalbard

    The lovely blue-green bay of Magdalenefjord in Nordvest Spitsbergen, flanked by towering peaks and intimidating tidewater glaciers, is the most popular…

  • Wild Photo Gallery

    Wild Photo Gallery

    Longyearbyen

    This gallery of stunning Svalbard photos by Ole Jørgen Liodden and Roy Mangersnes is small but filled with utterly unforgettable images. A book that…

  • Global Seed Vault

    Svalbard Global Seed Vault

    Longyearbyen

    Deep inside a mountain, down beneath the permafrost, a vast artificial cavern, already dubbed the Doomsday Vault or a vegetarian Noah's Ark, was opened in…

  • Virgohamna

    Virgohamna

    Svalbard

    One of the most intriguing sites in northwest Spitsbergen is Virgohamna, on the bleak, gravelly island of Danskøya, where the remains of several broken…

  • Svalbard Bryggeri

    Svalbard Bryggeri

    Longyearbyen

    Having opened for business in 2015, Svalbard's very own brewery makes the very quaffable Spitsbergen IPA, Spitsbergen Pilsener and Spitsbergen Pale Ale –…

  • Svalbard museum of Longyearbyen.

    Svalbard Museum

    Longyearbyen

    Museum is the wrong word for this impressive exhibition space. Themes on display include life on the edge formerly led by whalers, trappers, seal and…

  • Group of walruses on Prins Karls Forland, Svalbard.

    Prins Karls Forlandet

    Svalbard

    On the west coast of Spitsbergen, the oddly shaped, 86km-long, 11km-wide island of Prins Karls Forlandet is a national park set aside to protect breeding…

667592711 Getty, RFC, Landscape, Sunset, Canada, Manitoba, Churchill, Winter, Horizontal, Outdoors, Photograph, Photography, Scenics, Snow, Animal Themes, Animal Wildlife, Animals In The Wild, Churchill - Manitoba, Cloud - Sky, Cold Temperature, Color Image, Dramatic Sky, Front View, Full Length, Horizon Over Land, Hudson Bay, No People, Non-Urban Scene, One Animal, Physical Geography, Polar Bear, Travel Destinations, dramatic sly, Horizon, Nature, Scenery, Sky

Tips & Advice

8 amazing trips that will make you appreciate winter

Oct 11, 2024 • 9 min read

