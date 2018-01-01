North Island Flexible Adventure Bus Pass - Auckland to Wellington Return

Auckland to Hahei Depart Auckland for Hahei, renowned for its natural beauty and pristine swimming beach. If the tide is in our favour, you'll go to the unique Hot Water Beach where you can dig your own personal spa pool in the sand!Hahei Relax on the beach or take a scenic walk or kayak to the nearby Cathedral Cove. If you prefer water sports go scuba diving, snorkelling or take a glass bottom boat tour.Hahei to Raglan Visit the world-renowned surf town of Raglan. There’s no better place to learn to surf; but if you don’t fancy a splash in the waves, watch the surfers from the beach or enjoy a bush walk. Chill out or go hard in this arty surf town.Raglan (via Waitomo) to Rotorua Departing early, our first stop on route to Rotorua is at Waitomo Caves! Our second stop is the Hobbiton Movie Set. What a day! Those not interested in Hobbiton can continue on to Rotorua.Rotorua to Lake Aniwhenua Try one of the adventure activities on offer in Rotorua in the morning before heading to Lake Aniwhenua. Here you'll learn about Maori culture, see some of the oldest Maori rock carvings, visit the local Marae (Maori meeting house) and learn how to cook a traditional ‘Hangi’ dinner!Lake Aniwhenua to Whakahoro After breakfast we’ll depart to drop lunch packs off at a nearby school as part of an inspiring community project that brightens the lives of local school children. Then it’s on to Taupo to visit Huka Falls with the option to Skydive over Lake Taupo! Then we head off the grid to Whakahoro, one of the most remote parts of the North Island. We stay at Blue Duck Station, an award winning conservation farm.Whakahoro Today is yours to fully explore! Go on a 4WD bush safari, horseback riding, kayaking or walk to the Kaiwhakauka waterfall. Whakahoro to Raetihi Today you get the chance to tick off one of the most popular activities in New Zealand by hiking the epic Tongariro Alpine Crossing, considered one of the top one-day walks in the world. This 19km walk will take you across a rocky plateau with Mars-like vistas, dramatic volcanic peaks, craters and turquoise lakes.Tonight we will stay in a homely historic Nurses Home in Raetihi, with friendly farm animals. Raetihi to WellingtonToday is mostly an express day to get to Wellington. It's a great place to check out the lively arts, craft beer and café culture scenes or do some shopping. The afternoon is yours to explore the sights, Oriental Parade or viewing the excellent exhibits on display at Te Papa National Museum. Wellington to Auckland (via National Park) Today is an express journey from Wellington to Auckland. We stop in National Park on the way.