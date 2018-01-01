Welcome to Raglan
Top experiences in Raglan
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Raglan activities
North Island Flexible Adventure Bus Pass - Auckland to Wellington Return
Auckland to Hahei Depart Auckland for Hahei, renowned for its natural beauty and pristine swimming beach. If the tide is in our favour, you'll go to the unique Hot Water Beach where you can dig your own personal spa pool in the sand!Hahei Relax on the beach or take a scenic walk or kayak to the nearby Cathedral Cove. If you prefer water sports go scuba diving, snorkelling or take a glass bottom boat tour.Hahei to Raglan Visit the world-renowned surf town of Raglan. There’s no better place to learn to surf; but if you don’t fancy a splash in the waves, watch the surfers from the beach or enjoy a bush walk. Chill out or go hard in this arty surf town.Raglan (via Waitomo) to Rotorua Departing early, our first stop on route to Rotorua is at Waitomo Caves! Our second stop is the Hobbiton Movie Set. What a day! Those not interested in Hobbiton can continue on to Rotorua.Rotorua to Lake Aniwhenua Try one of the adventure activities on offer in Rotorua in the morning before heading to Lake Aniwhenua. Here you'll learn about Maori culture, see some of the oldest Maori rock carvings, visit the local Marae (Maori meeting house) and learn how to cook a traditional ‘Hangi’ dinner!Lake Aniwhenua to Whakahoro After breakfast we’ll depart to drop lunch packs off at a nearby school as part of an inspiring community project that brightens the lives of local school children. Then it’s on to Taupo to visit Huka Falls with the option to Skydive over Lake Taupo! Then we head off the grid to Whakahoro, one of the most remote parts of the North Island. We stay at Blue Duck Station, an award winning conservation farm.Whakahoro Today is yours to fully explore! Go on a 4WD bush safari, horseback riding, kayaking or walk to the Kaiwhakauka waterfall. Whakahoro to Raetihi Today you get the chance to tick off one of the most popular activities in New Zealand by hiking the epic Tongariro Alpine Crossing, considered one of the top one-day walks in the world. This 19km walk will take you across a rocky plateau with Mars-like vistas, dramatic volcanic peaks, craters and turquoise lakes.Tonight we will stay in a homely historic Nurses Home in Raetihi, with friendly farm animals. Raetihi to WellingtonToday is mostly an express day to get to Wellington. It's a great place to check out the lively arts, craft beer and café culture scenes or do some shopping. The afternoon is yours to explore the sights, Oriental Parade or viewing the excellent exhibits on display at Te Papa National Museum. Wellington to Auckland (via National Park) Today is an express journey from Wellington to Auckland. We stop in National Park on the way.
Raglan Day Trip
07.30am - Pick up in Auckland Central09.30am - Arrive in the gorgeous small town of Raglan. - (After a quick coffee stop, we will drop the Surfers at the Surf Base Karioi Lodge.)10.30am - Then it's time for a scenic drive up Mount Karioi to the epic Te Toto Gorge lookout.11.00am - Swim at the black sanded Ngarunui Beach.12.30pm - Lunch Time! Choose between the various cafes/restaurants/bakery's There are options for everyone. - While your driver picks up the Surfers, use the time to explore the small towns stores. Great surf inspired clothing, arts and crafts.02.30pm - With the group reunited, it's time to head to the mighty Bridal Veil Falls. These falls are located in an oasis of natural bush, and are a stunning feature of the Raglan region.05.30pm - After an epic day of views, beaches, sun and surf have a nap in the van as we head back to Auckland. We should arrive back between 5.30pm and 6.30pm in time for Dinner. (*We will sometimes stop at Hamilton Gardens on the way home if we get away from Raglan earlier)
New Zealand Encompassed
It dosen’t look so big on the map, but New Zealand is positively massive once you’re there in person. This comprehensive 24-day trip – our longest in this part of the world – delivers the most immersive NZ experience possible. Get close to the land by exploring glaciers, national parks, a sustainable farm, and meet the water up-close on expert-led kayak excursions and during surf lessons. Best of all, you’ll get to explore the magnificent Bay of Islands, home to some of the world’s top fishing. 24 days? You’ll wish it was longer.
Best of New Zealand
Compared with their enormous neighbour to the left, the islands of New Zealand don’t look especially big on the map, but don’t let their small stature deceive you. There is much to do here, be it biking to old gold mining sites, cruising remote fjords, or taking in some of the world's most breathtaking views. But if you’re short on travel dollars, fear not; this trip squeezes in the very best of both the North and South Islands into an affordable, action-packed 21-day itinerary that moves swiftly without ever seeming rushed.
New Zealand–Best of the North Island
Admittedly, we haven’t checked the numbers too closely, but we’re confident that New Zealand ranks among the world’s leading producers of excitement. This quick trip across the North Island jams as many thrills as permissible by law into seven electrifying, activity-packed days. Sea kayak, learn to surf New Zealand's world-famous waves, experience Maori culture directly from the Maori themselves, and much more, all in a breezy week that always feels full and never hurried.
Explore Australia & New Zealand
Why choose between Australia and New Zealand? Experience both on an extraordinary 22-day adventure. Discover iconic Sydney, fashionable Melbourne, and welcoming Auckland; stand in the presence of sacred Uluru; explore ancient rainforests; and get your fill of city life, mountainscapes, glaciers, cultural moments, deserts, hot springs, and photo ops.