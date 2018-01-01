13-Day North Island Adventure Tour - Auckland to Wellington Return

Day 1: Auckland to Paihia Start your trip heading north from Auckland to the stunning Bay of Island and the charming seaside town of Paihia. Day 2: Cape Reinga Day Trip Travel to Cape Reinga, the northernmost point of the country, to see the clashing of two oceans! Day 3: Paihia to Auckland Spend the morning cruising to the Hole in the Rock, keeping an eye out for playful dolphins in the bay. Return to Auckland in the afternoon for a free evening in the city. Day 4 & 5: Auckland to Hahei Depart early to journey south to the Coromandel Peninsula and your beachfront accommodation in Hahei, where you spend 2 nights. You have a free day in Hahei to visit stunning Cathedral Cove or tour the nearby marine reserve. Day 6: Hahei to Raglan Travel across the Waikato region towards the world-renowned Raglan surf beach, with cow spotting and a walk to Bridal Veil Falls on the way. Chill out on the beach or hire a board to test out the waves. Day 7: Raglan via Waitomo Caves to Rotorua Head to Waitomo to explore its famous caves and see glowworms up close. We then carry on to Rotorua, with the option to tour the Hobbiton Movie Set or check out what Rotorua has to offer. Day 8: Rotorua to Lake Aniwhenua Spend a free morning doing one of the many activities on offer in Rotorua. Depart at midday to meet our local Maori guide who will take us on a guided tour of the remote area around Lake Aniwhenua. Includes a traditional welcome to a Marae and delicious ground cooked hangi feast for dinner. (Includes dinner) Day 9 & 10: Lake Aniwhenua to Blue Duck After breakfast we depart and head to Taupo to see Huka Falls, and for the brave, skydiving! We then make our way to Blue Duck Station, a high country farm and an environmental conservation leader. Settle in and learn a little more about what makes this destination so special. The next day you'll be taken around the farm on an Eco-warrior 4WD Farm Tour and have the chance to explore! (Includes breakfast) Day 11: Blue Duck to Tongaririo National Park Today is your chance to take on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, rated one of the best walks in the world! Walk across active volcanoes at the base of "Mount Doom"! Tonight we stay in Raetihi. Day 12: Raetihi to Wellington We head to Wellington, NZ’s capital city. You have the afternoon to cruise around the shops and cafes along popular Cuba Street, explore the New Zealand wonders found in Te Papa National Museum or stroll along the waterfront. Day 13: Wellington to Auckland Today is an express journey from Wellington to finish in Auckland in the early evening