Welcome to Hahei
Top experiences in Hahei
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Hahei activities
Coro Coaster
Leave Auckland at 6.30 am on one of our comfortable and airconditioned vans. Arive at Kopu around 8:00am and have a 30 minutes coffee break there. Afterwards continue on to Coromandel Township where you will have one hour to explore the former colonial gold rush settlement. Coromandel Town is known for its charming mix of Victorian architecture, beaches and forests. Optional you can experience the Driving Creek Railway ($35 Adult, Children half price). After leaving Coromandel Township we take you to the other side of the Coromandel Penisula to Whitianga stopping by the Waiau Waterfall and Swimming Hole as well as the Waiau Kauri Forest. Arrive at Whitianga around lunchtime and have aprox. half an hour to refill your tanks and hop back onto the Coro Coaster. From Whitianga you continue on to Hahei where you will board the Hahei Explorer at 2pm. The Hahei Explorer is the original Cathedral Cove boat tour to Hahei's marine reserve, stunning volcanic coastline and magnificent sea caves. Enjoy the scenic boat ride for one hour before you return to the beach, where we make our way over to the Hot Water Beach. During the tide you will dig holes into the sand and enjoy the natural warm water in your self made pool. At aprox. 5.30pm the bus will make its way back to Auckland after a long and exciting day. We will adjust the itinerary to ensure we hit Hot Water Beach at the correct tide.
13-Day North Island Adventure Tour - Auckland to Wellington Return
Day 1: Auckland to Paihia Start your trip heading north from Auckland to the stunning Bay of Island and the charming seaside town of Paihia. Day 2: Cape Reinga Day Trip Travel to Cape Reinga, the northernmost point of the country, to see the clashing of two oceans! Day 3: Paihia to Auckland Spend the morning cruising to the Hole in the Rock, keeping an eye out for playful dolphins in the bay. Return to Auckland in the afternoon for a free evening in the city. Day 4 & 5: Auckland to Hahei Depart early to journey south to the Coromandel Peninsula and your beachfront accommodation in Hahei, where you spend 2 nights. You have a free day in Hahei to visit stunning Cathedral Cove or tour the nearby marine reserve. Day 6: Hahei to Raglan Travel across the Waikato region towards the world-renowned Raglan surf beach, with cow spotting and a walk to Bridal Veil Falls on the way. Chill out on the beach or hire a board to test out the waves. Day 7: Raglan via Waitomo Caves to Rotorua Head to Waitomo to explore its famous caves and see glowworms up close. We then carry on to Rotorua, with the option to tour the Hobbiton Movie Set or check out what Rotorua has to offer. Day 8: Rotorua to Lake Aniwhenua Spend a free morning doing one of the many activities on offer in Rotorua. Depart at midday to meet our local Maori guide who will take us on a guided tour of the remote area around Lake Aniwhenua. Includes a traditional welcome to a Marae and delicious ground cooked hangi feast for dinner. (Includes dinner) Day 9 & 10: Lake Aniwhenua to Blue Duck After breakfast we depart and head to Taupo to see Huka Falls, and for the brave, skydiving! We then make our way to Blue Duck Station, a high country farm and an environmental conservation leader. Settle in and learn a little more about what makes this destination so special. The next day you'll be taken around the farm on an Eco-warrior 4WD Farm Tour and have the chance to explore! (Includes breakfast) Day 11: Blue Duck to Tongaririo National Park Today is your chance to take on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, rated one of the best walks in the world! Walk across active volcanoes at the base of "Mount Doom"! Tonight we stay in Raetihi. Day 12: Raetihi to Wellington We head to Wellington, NZ’s capital city. You have the afternoon to cruise around the shops and cafes along popular Cuba Street, explore the New Zealand wonders found in Te Papa National Museum or stroll along the waterfront. Day 13: Wellington to Auckland Today is an express journey from Wellington to finish in Auckland in the early evening
Coromandel and Cathedral Cove Day Trip from Auckland
Your tour will begin with a pickup from your centrally located Auckland hotel. You’ll depart from central Auckland at approximately 9:30am. You will travel in either a 7-seater Mercedes van or a late model sedan with a friendly and knowledgeable local guide/driver. From Auckland, you will drive through farmland and bushclad hills across the spine of the Coromandel Peninsular to Hahei with its beautiful beach. The Hahei Explorer 10 seater zodiac boat, travels up to 14kms, taking you to the coastal islands of a marine reserve. The reefs, massive sea caves and bays, including the world famous Cathedral Cove with enchant you. The magnificence of this natural volcanic scenery is legendary. The tour is fully inclusive of pickup and drop-off from your inner city accommodation, zodiac ride, lunch, bottled water and snacks.
5 Day Coromandel Explorer
Day 1 Auckland to Coromandel Township As you leave the Auckland city boundary the landscape changes to lush farmland. You'll pass the fertile Hauraki Plains - one of New Zealand's largest dairy producing regions. Pass the Thames Estuary arriving into the old gold mining town of Thames, there are two different routes to the east coast of the Coromandel. Either directly over the Coromandel Ranges or north to Coromandel Township along the Pohutukawa Coast (part of the Pacific Coast Highway) Overnight: Coromandel Court Motel Day 2 Coromandel Township Named after HMS Coromandel which visited the bay in 1820 to collect spars Coromandel Town has had quite an industrious history. Although the timber trade was providing the towns inhabitants with work in the early 1800's, it was the gold rush of the 1850's that contributed to the towns success and growth. Old buildings from these pioneering times can still be seen in the picturesque little town and there is also a gold mining museum. Overnight: Coromandel Court Motel Day 3 Coromandel Township to Whitianga The short drive from Coromandel Township to Whitianga takes you via the scenic coastline of Whangapoua Harbour and the Kuaotuna beach. For beach lovers there are plenty of side roads to often deserted golden sand beaches and bays. The summer months bring visitors to enjoy fishing, surf-casting and swimming along the palm fringed beaches. Overnight: Admiralty Lodge Day 4 Explore Whitianga Captain Cook arrived there in 1769 to observe the transit of Mercury and hence the bay was named. This small bustling town once played a major part in the kauri logging industry with over 150 million metres of timber being exported between 1830 and the end of the century. Explore the spectacular coastline of Te Whanganui-a-hei Marine Reserve, including its most famous feature the hidden paradise of Cathedral Cove. On board you’ll peer through the glass bottom of the boat enjoying amazing views of the diverse marine life that inhabit the reserve. Overnight: Admiralty Lodge Day 5 Whitianga to Matamata Head south along the Peninsula, passing the idyllic seaside communities of Hahei, Hotwater Beach and Tairua before turning inland. Once you reach Matamata you are in hobbit country and the route takes you to the town of Matamata where you can visit the the film locations made famous in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies at Hobbiton Movie Set and Farm Tours (optional extra). Your drive continues north west crossing the dairy country of the Hauraki Plains before arriving at State Highway 1 and home to Auckland.
Highlights of New Zealand
Two weeks is barely enough time to thoroughly explore your hometown, let alone a place as fascinating as New Zealand. For adventurers on a tight time-budget, this 15-day trip wraps up the must-sees of both islands with a nice little bow. Check out the Coromandel Peninsula's gorgeous beaches, hang with the Maori in a traditional village, walk the beaches of Kaikoura and get your adrenaline fix in Queenstown. Consider this your New Zealand starter kit.