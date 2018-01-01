Rome countryside: Etruscan highlights of Tarquinia

Today you will learn about the etruscan civilization and you will have the chance to see and vist Tarquinia and Cerveteri, two of Italy’s great Etruscan cities, whose origins could date from as far back as the 9th century B.C and famous for a number of Etruscan necropolises.Our first stop will be in Tarquinia, one of the most ancient of Etruscan cities in the area and famous for its archaeological remains.Tarquinia is custodian of an incredible number of treasures, including very old constructions, ancient palazzi and historic churches; all of which serve as an extraordinary testimony to the past of this town. The necropolis of Tarquinia, also known as Monterozzi, contains 6,000 graves cut in the rock. It is famous for its 200 painted tombs, the earliest of which date from the 7th century BC.Leaving Tarquinia we will drive through the beautiful countryside in the Maremma rich of historic and cultural sites to our next destination, Cerveteri, another of the great Etruscan cities in Italy. There you can visit the necropolis of Cerveteri, often referred to as a “city of the dead,” is quite large and has been planned with the same organization as a town.The museum in Cerveteri is worth a look. It’s in an old castle on the charming central piazza. Here you can admire Etruscan art and artifacts found locally, including the contents of some of the tombs. An innovative design puts the Archaeological Museum of Cerveteri at the first place in the world for technology. It works as a smartphone: you touch a casket and begins an exciting journey into the world of the Etruscans. Cerveteri is also known in the world for the production of good wine, cheese, artichokes, also for the famous boar of Tolfa hills. For lunch your driver/guide will be happy to suggest some of the best typical restaurants in the area. After lunch travelling through the charming, picturesque countryside with its abundant vineyards and centuries-old olive groves, we reach the medieval borough of Ceri, a tiny village settled on a tufaceous spur of volcanic origin. At the conclusion of the tour we will drive you back to your hotel or any other place of your convenience in Rome. This tour can be further customized and is conducted by an English-speaking chauffeur/guide that will not enter sites, but drive you around and show you places, pointing out things while explaining what they are, as well as stopping at the places that require a visit and helping you access them.