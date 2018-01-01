Welcome to Tarquinia
Legend holds that Tarquinia was founded towards the end of the Bronze Age in the 12th century BC. It was later home to the Tarquin kings of Rome, reaching its peak in the 4th century BC, before a century of struggle ended with surrender to Rome in 204 BC.
Civitavecchia Shore Excursion: Private Day Trip to Tarquinia and Tuscania
Your independent day trip starts as you leave the Civitavecchia port with your private driver and head through the beautiful Latium region on a 30-minute drive to the hill town of Tarquinia, a fascinating ancient town home to many historic and archeological sites. Your driver will tell you about the history of the Etruscan people. Learn how they populated central Italy long before the days of the Romans, and hear how they rose to prosperity and power, and then basically disappeared from history, leaving behind unsolved questions about their origins and culture. Your driver will also give you an overview of attractions and sights you may want to see (entrance fees at own expense). When you arrive in Tarquinia, your driver will drop you off in a central location so you can explore on your own. Visit the Etruscan museum, where you can see well-preserved sarcophagi (ancient coffins carved from stone) and frescoes from the 6th to 1st centuries BC. Walk to the Etruscan necropolis to see one of the most beautiful and well-preserved tombs of the ancient world. You can also visit the aristocratic Palazzo Vitelleschi, a masterpiece of Gothic-Renaissance architecture. Next it's on to Tuscania, where your driver will recommend a typical trattoria, where you can enjoy lunch (own expense). Then explore the medieval historical center and see the beautiful Basilica of San Pietro. Standing on the town’s old Etruscan acropolis, the Roman basilica has a 13th-century façade with symbols of the Evangelists.You will return to the Civitavecchia port in time to re-board your cruise ship.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Civitavecchia port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Self-guided all-day trip from Rome: Ancient Etruscan Necropolis of Tuscia
Get picked up at your centrally-located hotel in Rome and begin the trip to your first Tuscia destination.Tuscia is the historic name for the beautiful land of the Etruscans. You will be bewitched by the unaltered Etruscan charm and beauty that the Tuscia area preserves, all throughout the territory, with treasures hiding even in the smallest, most quaint towns.Start off in Tarquinia, where the largest necropolis in the area is located. Upon arrival, explore the necropolis with more than 6,000 Etruscan tombs that completely cover the hill of Monterozzi. Adorned with scenes of human life that include hunters, fishermen, musicians, dancers, jugglers, and athletes, the painted tombs illustrate the wealth and power of the people for whom they were built. They are a fitting symbol of their high social status.But Tarquinia is even more than that. It hosts invaluable archaeological artifacts and medieval remains, as well as a wide variety of natural features. In the immediate vicinity of the town, you will find the seashore, the natural countryside of the Maremma, and the mountains of Tolfa and Cimini with its view from its walls takes in Argentario and the island of Giglio. Next, continue your trip to Cerveteri. Here, the necropolis is located inside a tumuli, or burial mound, partly cut into the rock. It is filled with luxury goods made of precious metals, such as tableware, razors, buckles, jewelry and ornate vases. The interiors are composed of multiple rooms and coffered ceilings. Cerveteri is largely unspoiled, and ideal for visitors who want to enjoy long walks in a natural setting. The territory is rich with iron, making the sand black, which makes it attractive to visitors each summer. Enjoy the intimate connection between nature and history.Upon completion of your visit, return to your hotel in Rome.Please note: A tour guide is not included, so you way want to bring a guidebook. Remember to check the website for opening times of the locations and the prices of entrance tickets. Entrance fees are not included.
Civitavecchia Private Shore Excursion to Etruscan Countryside
Pick up time will be approximately 8.00 am right in front your ship or at 9 if from Rome , your private drive will wait you holding the sign with your name written on it to be quickly recognized.First stop will be in Tarquinia where you can stroll around it for about 1 hour enjoying his medieval town dating back about 8th century whose has given to Rome one of the 7 kings of it.You can admire sites such as Necropolis of Monterozzi of the 7th century BC, tomb of hunting and fishing, tomb of the leopard, tomb of whipping ,Etruscan Museum and many other.Next stop will be Cerveteri in the Necropolis of the Banditaccia declared by UNESCO World Heritage site, where you can visit the largest necropolis of the Mediterranean area and seeing the two types of tombs of that time.Following the visiting of Cerveteri you are taking some time for lunch in a typical restaurant in Ceri suggested by your private driver.After lunch there will be a stroll around Borgo di Ceri where you will admire monument such as the Romanesque Church of the Madonna di Ceri venerated the cult of goddess of Vesta.At the end of this daily you will be driven back timely to be on board of your ship.
Civitavecchia Shore Escursion: Etruscan Tour
The Etruscan usually starts at 8:00 am. The driver will meet you right under the ship, bearing a sign with your last name.Our tour will take you to discover the most impressive Etruscan ruins still existing by visiting the small town of Tarquinia, where you can walk inside the underground tombs and visit the city museum, the best of its kind. The old town its self is very charming with the narrow streets and the medieval architecture. A second stop will take you to the town of Cerveteri, where you can visit the famous and biggest Etruscan Necropolis in Europe, known all over the world, called Banditaccia which keeps still most of the original frescoes. Other than historical remains you can enjoy the view of the countryside and stop for lunch and a gelato by the Bracciano lake and the famous Orsini family Castle.On request we can book Lunch with Wine Tasting in a local restaurant located in the ancient village of Ceri. The cost of the Lunch & Wine Tasting and is not included in the tour. You can pay cash directly at the restaurant.At 4:00 pm it's time to go back to the port, hoping you enjoyed the day you've spent with us. Your driver will constantly monitor time in order to have you back to the ship by 5:30 pm at the latest.Admission Tickets not included.You need to buy the tickets two times to Tarquinia and Cerveteri. You can decide to visit only one Necropolis and spend more time to visit the two town or the beautiful Bracciano Lake. Tarquina and Cerveteri Necropolis open at 8:30 am, closed on Mondays.Tarquinia or Cerveteri Necropolis Full_Eur 6,00 per personReduced_Eur 3,00 per personTarquinia or Cerveteri Museum + NecropolisFull_Eur 8,00 per personReduced_Eur 4,00 per person
Private Etruscan History Tour from Civitavecchia: Tarquinia and Tuscania
Your tour will depart directly from the cruise ship terminal, just 30 metres from your gate — just look for your driver who will be waiting for you holding a sign with your name on it. In your private luxury vehicle, set out on the scenic 30-minute drive through the Italian region of Latium enjoying drinks and snacks along the way. Your English-speaking driver will also give you a history of the area, including stories you won’t find in the guidebooks. The first stop is the ancient town of Tarquinia, which lies on a limestone plateau just west of Viterbo, overlooking the majestic Tyrrhenian Coast. Formerly the location of a Villanovan settlement where various Etruscan tribes gathered, it surrendered to Rome between 311 and 308 BC. This beautiful city is still home to an incredible array of medieval remains and priceless archeological artifacts. Next, you will visit the Museo Archaeological Nazionale Tarquiniense (National Museum of Tarquinia), a museum offering a fascinating collection of ancient ruins from Tarquinia. The archeological findings show that Tarquinia is one of the oldest cities in Etruria and reveal many fascinating secrets about its past. Tarquinia also has the largest necropolis in the region, holding more than 6,000 Etruscan tombs that completely cover the hill of Monterozzi. This amazing structure is covered in intricately carved scenes of human life, including fishermen, dancers, musicians, athletes and jugglers — illustrating the power and importance of the people for whom they were built. Next, it’s off to Tuscania, a picturesque village in northern Lazio, home to the gorgeous basilica of San Pietro and the Romanesque Church of Santa Maria Maggiore. It is located in the heart of southern Etruria, surrounded by medieval walls and peaceful countryside. Take the time to explore the narrow winding streets and old buildings of Tuscania’s city centre. Visit the Roman basilicas of S. Maria Maggiore and San Pietro. From Lavello Park you can also enjoy a stunning panoramic view of the Rivellino, the basilica of San Pietro, and the surrounding countryside. You will have time to savour the delicious flavours of traditional Italian cuisine as you feast at a local trattoria in Tuscania. Tuscania is known for its incredible food, so this is a chance to enjoy an exceptional lunch (own expense). You are guaranteed an on-time return to your cruise ship, so you don't have to worry about arriving late and missing the boat. In the very rare event that your ship has already departed, not only will you have complimentary transportation arranged for you to the next port of call but your money will be completely refunded.
Rome countryside: Etruscan highlights of Tarquinia
Today you will learn about the etruscan civilization and you will have the chance to see and vist Tarquinia and Cerveteri, two of Italy’s great Etruscan cities, whose origins could date from as far back as the 9th century B.C and famous for a number of Etruscan necropolises.Our first stop will be in Tarquinia, one of the most ancient of Etruscan cities in the area and famous for its archaeological remains.Tarquinia is custodian of an incredible number of treasures, including very old constructions, ancient palazzi and historic churches; all of which serve as an extraordinary testimony to the past of this town. The necropolis of Tarquinia, also known as Monterozzi, contains 6,000 graves cut in the rock. It is famous for its 200 painted tombs, the earliest of which date from the 7th century BC.Leaving Tarquinia we will drive through the beautiful countryside in the Maremma rich of historic and cultural sites to our next destination, Cerveteri, another of the great Etruscan cities in Italy. There you can visit the necropolis of Cerveteri, often referred to as a “city of the dead,” is quite large and has been planned with the same organization as a town.The museum in Cerveteri is worth a look. It’s in an old castle on the charming central piazza. Here you can admire Etruscan art and artifacts found locally, including the contents of some of the tombs. An innovative design puts the Archaeological Museum of Cerveteri at the first place in the world for technology. It works as a smartphone: you touch a casket and begins an exciting journey into the world of the Etruscans. Cerveteri is also known in the world for the production of good wine, cheese, artichokes, also for the famous boar of Tolfa hills. For lunch your driver/guide will be happy to suggest some of the best typical restaurants in the area. After lunch travelling through the charming, picturesque countryside with its abundant vineyards and centuries-old olive groves, we reach the medieval borough of Ceri, a tiny village settled on a tufaceous spur of volcanic origin. At the conclusion of the tour we will drive you back to your hotel or any other place of your convenience in Rome. This tour can be further customized and is conducted by an English-speaking chauffeur/guide that will not enter sites, but drive you around and show you places, pointing out things while explaining what they are, as well as stopping at the places that require a visit and helping you access them.