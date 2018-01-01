Full Day Private Tour in Mtskheta Gori Uplistsikhe

Our tour starts at 10:00am in the morning. Our English speaker driver/guide will pick you up from your accommodation in Tbilisi and we will go in ancient Mtskheta town which is previous capital of Georgia. Mtskheta is One of the oldest cities of Georgia. In Mtskheta we will walk in old city, after walking we will visit Svetitskhoveli Cathedral Svetitskhoveli is recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site. It is currently the second largest church building in Georgia, after the Holy Trinity Cathedral. The present structure was completed in 1029 by the medieval Georgian architect Arsukisdze, although the site itself dates back to the early 4th century.Jvari Monastery is our second destination. Jvari Monastery is a sixth century Georgian Orthodox monastery near Mtskheta, eastern Georgia. Along with other historic structures of Mtskheta, it is listed as a World Heritage site by UNESCO. Jvari Monastery stands on the rocky mountaintop at the confluence of the Mtkvari and Aragvi rivers, overlooking the town of Mtskheta, which was formerly the capital of the Kingdom of Iberia. There will be very beautiful view of Mtskheta from Jvari monastery where we can take photos.After visiting incredible Mtskheta we will visit city Gori. In Gori we will see Joseph Stalin's Museum. Stalin was the leader of the Soviet Union, who was born in Gori.The museum has three sections, all located in the town's central square. It was officially dedicated to Stalin in 1957. With the downfall of the Soviet Union and independence movement of Georgia, the museum was closed in 1989, but has since been reopened, and is a popular tourist attraction.From Gori after 20 minutes driving we will go to Uplistsikhe (literally "the lord's fortress"). Uplistsikhe is an ancient rock-hewn town in Eastern Georgia, some 10 kilometers east of the town of Gori. Uplistsikhe is identified by archaeologists as one of the oldest urban settlements in Georgia. Strategically located in the heartland of ancient kingdom of Kartli.Built on a high rocky left bank of the Mtkvari River, it contains various structures dating from the Early Iron Age to the Late Middle Ages, and is notable for the unique combination of various styles of rock-cut cultures.after unforgettable tour in The Uplistsikhe cave complex we will go back in Tbilisi to your accommodation.