Our tour starts at 10:00am in the morning. Our English speaker driver/guide will pick you up from your accommodation in Tbilisi and we will go in ancient Mtskheta town which is previous capital of Georgia. Mtskheta is One of the oldest cities of Georgia. In Mtskheta we will walk in old city, after walking we will visit Svetitskhoveli Cathedral Svetitskhoveli is recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site. It is currently the second largest church building in Georgia, after the Holy Trinity Cathedral. The present structure was completed in 1029 by the medieval Georgian architect Arsukisdze, although the site itself dates back to the early 4th century.Jvari Monastery is our second destination. Jvari Monastery is a sixth century Georgian Orthodox monastery near Mtskheta, eastern Georgia. Along with other historic structures of Mtskheta, it is listed as a World Heritage site by UNESCO. Jvari Monastery stands on the rocky mountaintop at the confluence of the Mtkvari and Aragvi rivers, overlooking the town of Mtskheta, which was formerly the capital of the Kingdom of Iberia. There will be very beautiful view of Mtskheta from Jvari monastery where we can take photos.After visiting incredible Mtskheta we will visit city Gori. In Gori we will see Joseph Stalin's Museum. Stalin was the leader of the Soviet Union, who was born in Gori.The museum has three sections, all located in the town's central square. It was officially dedicated to Stalin in 1957. With the downfall of the Soviet Union and independence movement of Georgia, the museum was closed in 1989, but has since been reopened, and is a popular tourist attraction.From Gori after 20 minutes driving we will go to Uplistsikhe (literally "the lord's fortress"). Uplistsikhe is an ancient rock-hewn town in Eastern Georgia, some 10 kilometers east of the town of Gori. Uplistsikhe is identified by archaeologists as one of the oldest urban settlements in Georgia. Strategically located in the heartland of ancient kingdom of Kartli.Built on a high rocky left bank of the Mtkvari River, it contains various structures dating from the Early Iron Age to the Late Middle Ages, and is notable for the unique combination of various styles of rock-cut cultures.after unforgettable tour in The Uplistsikhe cave complex we will go back in Tbilisi to your accommodation.
8 Days Tour from Tbilisi in Georgia
Below round trip is bookable each week; any weekday of your arrival / departure will easily fit our itinerary; if your flights are in the middle of week, in this case Sunday will be a free day in Tbilisi.Sunday - Arrival Day - Meeting at the airport and transfer to a hotel in Tbilisi; Monday - Tbilisi old town walking tour - 10am - Excursion starts from Tbilisi old town, visit Sameba cathedral and via Metekhi Church and the bridge continue to Abanotubani district famous with Sulphur baths, by cable car visit Narikala Fortress, walk at Shardeni Street with lots of souvenir and gift shops; you will visit most important sights of the city: Sioni Cathedral and Anchiskhati basilica; Afterwards via Freedom square we take a stroll along Rustaveli Avenue, the main street in Tbilisi, through the parliament building tour ends at Kashveti church. Tuesday – Kakheti, the land of wine - 9am - Drive to fortified city of Sighnaghi and Bodbe Monastery. Continue to Telavi via A. Chavchavadze museum in Tsinandali. After a short walk at Telavi food market continue to famous Alaverdi cathedral, Ikalto Academy and Shuamta monastery complex; return to Tbilisi hotel via Gombori pass. Wednesday - Military Georgian Road across the Caucasus - 9am - Visit Ananuri fortress, alpine ski resort Gudauri and via Cross Pass arrival in Stephantsminda, drive up to Gergeti Trinity Church with the beautiful views of Kazbegi mountain peak and the village. Return to Tbilisi. Thursday - Mtskheta and Gori - 9am - City of Mtskheta: historical and architectural complex of Jvari, Svetitskhoveli Cathedral, Samtavro Convent. Continue visiting Uplistsikhe, Stalin's birth place and Museum in Gori. Return to Tbilisi. Friday - Kutaisi tour - 9am - Check out from Tbilisi hotel and drive to Georgia's second large city Kutaisi; excursion in the old Town, visit Bagrati Temple, historic and architectural complex of Gelati and Motsameta monastery. Check in to Kutaisi hotel. Saturday - Okatse Canyons - 9am - Depart to Okatse Canyons natural monument in Village Gordi, which is deep and narrow ravine, in the vicinity of the river Okatse. Along the canyon could be found several waterfalls**. Drive to Tbilisi and accommodation (guests with departure from Kutaisi airport will stay one more night at Kutaisi hotel before the flight). Sunday - Departure - Check out from hotel and transfer to airport for departure.* Kutaisi airport arrival - additional fee is 20 GEL for transfer to Tbilisi hotel** Up to 4000 meters walking distance
Tbilisi Wine and Culinary Tour
Discover the delicious scope of Georgian food and wine on a private 7-day tour across Georgia in a climate-controlled minivan, accompanied by a local guide. Begin in Tbilisi, Georgia’s atmospheric capital city, and explore the Sarajishvili brandy factory. Savor local cuisine at Chateau Mukhrani, a restaurant with its own vineyard, and taste their wines. Following lunch, learn how to cook Georgian delicacies at a culinary masterclass. The following day, leave Tbilisi for the Kakheti region in eastern Georgia, which is known for its wines. Stop in Telavi and explore the Alexander Chavchavadze Estate Museum, the Alaverdi Monastery, and the Gremi Monastery. Taste the wines at the Twins Wine Cellar in Napareuli, a rustic vineyard and museum, before feasting on lunch at Ikano Winery with another wine tasting. After lunch, visit the Khareba Winery, located in a former bomb shelter, and have a special tasting in an underground tunnel. On the third day, savor churchkhela, a traditional Georgian sweet from grape juice, and partake in a wine tasting at Teliani Valley Winery. Enhance your regional cooking skills with a masterclass at Shumi Winery and then continue on to the red-roofed town of Signaghi, in the heart of the wine region. Experience the interpretive modern cuisine of Pheasant’s Tears Winery with their rich wine selection. In the afternoon, sample local bread and cheese before returning to Tbilisi in the evening. Tuck in for a traditional Georgian feast at Barbarestan, a home-style restaurant with seasonal ingredients in a stylish district of the city. The following day, drive west to the town of Kutaisi for a tasting in a family wine cellar. Visit the ancient cave town of Uplistsikhe and Stalin's museum before partaking in an afternoon wine tasting. Explore the striking medieval Gelati Monastery. Spend the night in Kutaisi. Continue on to the Racha region of northern Georgia. Experience this region’s wine first at the Bugeuli Winery and later at a family wine cellar near Ambrolauri. Between those two tastings, discover the Barakoni Monastery, tucked between wild green mountains. Stay overnight in the historic town of Oni. In the morning, continue on to marvelous Shaori Lake, a clear body of water high in the mountains. Admire the 11th-century Nikortsminda Cathedral and the Prometheus Caves before returning to Kutaisi for a city tour. On your final day, return to Tbilisi by the scenic upper Imereti Road and discover the Katshki Pillar, a natural limestone formation with a church perched on top. Stop in Mtskheta, Georgia’s ancient capital, and view Svetitskhoveli Cathedral, the second-largest church in the country. See the 6th-century Jvari Monastery on a cliff’s edge. Upon returning to Tbilisi, celebrate with a gala dinner and a national folk show. At the end of your tour, you will have a deeper understanding of Georgian cuisine and wine.
Full-Day Private Tour in Gori Uplistsikhe and Mtskheta
Highlights: - Main road of the town; - Main fortification; - Grand cellar - Dwellings - Church of Prince - “Apothecary’s” - Sacrificial Pits - Wine Presses - Wooden hat where Stalin was born - Stalin’s personal railway carriageUplistsikhe Uplistsikhe is an ancient rock-hewn town in eastern Georgia, some 62 miles (100 km) Western from Tbilisi. Uplistsikhe is identified by archaeologists as one of the oldest urban settlements in Georgia. The town's age and importance led medieval Georgian written tradition to ascribe its foundation to the mythical Uplos, son of Mtskhetos, and grandson of Kartlos. The central part of Upliscikhe is the largest, contains a bulk of the Uplistsikhe rock-cut structures, and is connected to the southern part via a narrow rock-cut pass and a tunnel. Narrow alleys and sometimes staircases radiate from the central "street" to the different structures. The Uplistsikhe cave complex has been on the tentative list for inclusion into the UNESCO World Heritage program since 2007.Joseph Stalin's Museum in Gori Joseph Stalin’s Museum in Gori establish in 1951 as a local history museum, but clearly intended to become a memorial to Stalin, who died in 1953. The main building of the complex is a large palace in Stalinist Gothic style. Enshrined within a Greco-Italianate pavilion is a small wooden hut, in which Stalin was born in 1878 and spent his first four years. The exhibition is divided into six halls in roughly chronological order, and contain many items actually or allegedly owned by Stalin, including some of his office furniture, his personal effects and gifts made to him over the years. There is also much illustration by way of documentation, photographs, paintings and newspaper articles. The display concludes with one of twelve copies of the death mask of Stalin taken shortly after his death.To one side of the museum is Stalin's personal railway carriage. The green Pullman carriage, which is armour plated and weighs 83 tons, was used by Stalin from 1941 onwards, including his attendances at the Yalta Conference and the Tehran Conference. It was sent to the museum on being recovered from the railway yards at Rostov on Donau in 1985.
Private Tour to Stalin Museum and Uplistsikhe Caves from Tbilisi
Pickup from the hotel in the morning and head to the fertile lands of Kartli region. Arrive in Gori and have guided excursion at Stalin’s house-museum. The museum retains its Soviet-era characteristics until recent days. The exhibits re-create scenes from the life of the leader and include unique photos, gifts and furniture. The house where Stalin was born is preserved under a stone canopy nearby. Museum complex consists of memorial house, where Stalin was born, exposition building with tower and Stalin’s personal coach with interior, by which he had travelled to Tehran, Yalta and Potsdam. Next drive to Uplistsikhe cave town which still amazes the visitors by its dimensions, extraordinary position, refined forms and the beauty of decors. The history of Uplistsikhe goes back to the 2nd-1st millenniums B.C. In antiquity, the city was one of the most important centers of Kartli and in the middle Ages it stood on the important trade route that linked Byzantium with India and China. You will find huge echoing halls, long meandering corridor-streets, chambers for pagan worship and even the remains of Georgia’s oldest theatre there, and will be impressed by the skill, knowledge, experience and physical and spiritual power of all those, who created this unique monument. After guided tour in Uplistsikhe, drive back to your hotel in Tbilisi.
8 Days Tour from Kutaisi in Georgia
Saturday - arrival day - Meeting at Kutaisi airport and transfer to a hotel in Tbilisi;Sunday - breakfast and leisure day in Tbilisi, night in a hotel in Tbilisi;Monday - Tbilisi old town walking tour - 10am - Excursion starts from Tbilisi old town, visit Sameba cathedral and via Metekhi Church and the bridge continue to Abanotubani district famous with Sulphur baths, by cable car visit Narikala Fortress, walk at Shardeni Street with lots of souvenir and gift shops; you will visit most important sights of the city: Sioni Cathedral and Anchiskhati basilica; Afterwards via Freedom square we take a stroll along Rustaveli Avenue, the main street in Tbilisi, through the parliament building tour ends at Kashveti church. Tuesday - Kakheti, the land of wine - 9am - Drive to fortified city of Sighnaghi and Bodbe Monastery. Continue to Telavi via A. Chavchavadze museum in Tsinandali. After a short walk at Telavi food market continue to famous Alaverdi cathedral, Ikalto Academy and Shuamta monastery complex; return to Tbilisi hotel via Gombori pass. Wednesday - Military Georgian Road across the Caucasus - 9am - Visit Ananuri fortress, alpine ski resort Gudauri and via Cross Pass arrival in Stephantsminda, drive up to Gergeti Trinity Church with the beautiful views of Kazbegi mountain peak and the village. Return to Tbilisi. Thursday - Mtskheta and Gori - 9am - City of Mtskheta: historical and architectural complex of Jvari, Svetitskhoveli Cathedral, Samtavro Convent. Continue visiting Uplistsikhe, Stalin's birth place and Museum in Gori. Return to Tbilisi. Friday - Kutaisi tour - 9am - Check out from Tbilisi hotel and drive to Georgia's second large city Kutaisi; excursion in the old Town, visit Bagrati Temple, historic and architectural complex of Gelati and Motsameta monastery. Check in to Kutaisi hotel. Saturday - Check out from hotel and transfer to Kutaisi airport for departure.