The working-class mill town of Miramichi is an amalgam of the towns of Chatham, Newcastle, Douglastown, Loggieville, Nelson and several others for a 12km stretch on both sides of the Miramichi River. Miramichi – with its First Nations plus Irish, Scottish and French background – is an English-speaking enclave in the middle of a predominantly French-speaking region.

The 'former town of Newcastle' is pleasant enough. In the central square is a statue to Lord Beaverbrook (1879–1964), one of the most powerful press barons in British history and a major benefactor of his home province. Beaverbrook's boyhood home is now a museum.

Traditional folk-music enthusiasts might want to visit here for the Irish Festival and the Miramichi Folksong Festival, the oldest of its kind in North America.

