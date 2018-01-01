Welcome to Mechelen

With Belgium’s foremost cathedral, a superb central square and a scattering of intriguing museums, Mechelen (Malines in French) is one of Flanders’ most underrated historic cities. And, as the seat of Belgium's Catholic primate (the equivalent of an archbishop), it is overloaded with fine churches. It’s true that baroque house fronts are all too often interspersed with banal postwar architecture and the canals generally lack Bruges’ prettiness. But on summer weekends, when Bruges gets packed with tourists, surprisingly cool Mechelen offers a very attractive alternative, along with slashed room rates.