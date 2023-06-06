Liège

View from the stairway of the Montagne de Bueren downwards to the city center of Liege, Belgium

Liège is like a lliving architectural onion with layer upon layer of history lying just beneath the surface. The proudly free-spirited citizens are disarmingly friendly and no Belgian city bubbles with more joie de vivre. The beer is cheap, the eating scene is authentically local and if you can cope with the grubby, downbeat facade you're likely to find Liège a quirkily compulsive discovery.

  La Boverie

    La Boverie

    Liège

    South of Liège's centre, this excellent gallery hosts many high-profile temporary exhibitions but always shows elements of its own fabulous art collection…

  Grand Curtius

    Grand Curtius

    Liège

    Splendid Grand Curtius unites four disparate museum collections in the former mansion-warehouse of a 16th-century Liège arms dealer. The building's red…

  Église St-Jacques

    Église St-Jacques

    Liège

    Arguably Liège's most fascinating church, this architectural hotchpotch was founded in 1015 and retains a heavily patched-up 1170 west end whose…

  Liège-Guillemins Train Station

    Liège-Guillemins Train Station

    Liège

    Liège's main train station, around 2km south of the centre, is an incredible 2009 icon designed by Santiago Calatrava. Great for semi-abstract landscape…

  Institut Zoologique

    Institut Zoologique

    Liège

    Built in 1888, this palatial building has a deep-eyed bust of Darwin on its central pediment, best spotted from the river-ferry as it approaches the Pôle…

  Archéoforum

    Archéoforum

    Liège

    Once one of the greatest churches in northern Europe, St-Lambert’s Cathedral was demolished from 1793 in the aftermath of the Révolution Liégeoise, very…

  Montagne de Bueren

    Montagne de Bueren

    Liège

    Several tiny medieval passageways burrow beneath the house fronts of Rue Hors Château. Most disappear into picturesque hidden yards, but Montagne de…

  Trésor

    Trésor

    Liège

    Off the closed-in cloister of Cathédrale St-Paul, the slickly presented three-level Trésor guards many artworks, vestments and chalices rescued from St…

