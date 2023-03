Liège's main train station, around 2km south of the centre, is an incredible 2009 icon designed by Santiago Calatrava. Great for semi-abstract landscape photography, its bold white sweeping curves create the impression of a vast glass-and-concrete manta ray.

From platform 1 there's a nicely framed view of the Tour Paradis, a 118m-tall sail-shaped glass skyscraper for accountant-bureaucrats.