At 118m, Tour Paradis is one of Belgium's tallest skyscrapers, a sleekly gleaming sail of blue glass. However, it's full of accountant-bureaucrats who keep visitors out (except on the annual 'Journee du Patrimoine'), so you'll need to content yourself with photos of the exterior.

The name 'Paradise Tower' is actually taken from a nearby road and is not – as many assume – a sarcastic Belgian quip about the joys of working in a government finance department. It's very close to the Guillemins river-ferry jetty.