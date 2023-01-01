Cathédrale St-Paul's highlights include a big 19th-century painting depicting the legend of St-Lambert's assassination, and the saint's ornate silver coffin, a romantic 1893 creation for his 1200th anniversary. St-Lambert's skull, however, is supposedly in the Trésor, for which you'll need to pay (though admission is included with an Archéoforum ticket). In the late afternoon the cathedral's soaring grey-stone Gothic vaults are bathed in colourful light filtered through stained glass both old and new.